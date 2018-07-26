Log in
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Japan Airlines : JAL Launches Web-Based Dynamic Package Reservation System in Australia

07/26/2018

JAL Group subsidiary, JALPAK Co., Ltd., announced the launch of a web-based dynamic package reservation system for customers in Australia. Following the launch of this service in 2017 for the Thai market, the carrier will now offer air + hotel packaged deals on itineraries from Australia to Japan.

In recent years, visitors from Australia have traveled to Japan for business and leisure, but with the 2019 Rugby World Cup™ around the corner and travel demand expected to increase, the carrier decided to launch this service to support more travelers who are planning to visit the country of Japan.

The web-based service will provide options to travel on JAL`s international flights between Sydney=Narita and Melbourne=Narita, including the ability to combine Japan domestic flights and a hotel stay in a single transaction. Through JAL`s vast network in Japan and a plethora of hotel options to choose from, customers will be able to select their itinerary of choice with ease.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience, enhance its networks, and improve the quality of its products and services.

[Details]
Launch Date: July 23, 2018
URL: http://www.au.jal.co.jp/aul/en/jaldp/

  • Ability to create itineraries utilizing JAL`s international flights (Sydney=Narita, Melbourne=Narita) with approximately 5,000 hotels in Japan
  • Package includes built-in travel insurance so customers can travel stress-free
  • 24 hour reservation support desk offered by JALPAK

###

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 07:05:01 UTC
