Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD (9201)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Japan Airlines : chief, credited with helping steer recovery, to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:11am CET
JAL Co's President Ueki speaks to the media after JAL group's initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo

Japan Airlines Co (>> Japan Airlines Co Ltd) (JAL) said on Wednesday that President Yoshiharu Ueki, who helped lead the company's recovery from bankruptcy, will be replaced by a senior executive in April.

Japan Airlines Co (>> Japan Airlines Co Ltd) (JAL) said on Wednesday that President Yoshiharu Ueki, who helped lead the company's recovery from bankruptcy, will be replaced by a senior executive in April.

Ueki, a former pilot who was named president in 2012, will become chairman while Yuji Akasaka, currently managing executive officer in charge of engineering and maintenance, will become the new president, the company said.

Ueki is credited with being instrumental in revitalising the once-bankrupt carrier by slashing costs and clinching code-sharing deals. But his successor will face a tough road in gaining back market share from rival ANA Holdings (>> ANA Holdings Inc).

JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion only last April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout.

ANA benefited from JAL's bankruptcy by winning slots at Haneda Airport, the airport preferred by business travelers departing from or arriving in Tokyo. It overtook JAL in 2016 to become the country’s biggest international airline and holds a higher Skytrax rating for passenger service and comfort.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : ANA Holdings Inc, Japan Airlines Co Ltd
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
08:11a JAPAN AIRLINES : chief, credited with helping steer recovery, to step down
01/22 UPDATE2 : Heaviest snow in 4 years hits Tokyo, people rush home
01/22 JAPAN AIRLINES : Tokyo, surrounding areas brace for snowfall
01/21 JAPAN AIRLINES : plane makes emergency landing in Helsinki
01/18 JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Group Announces Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans for FY2018
01/17 JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Named Best Asia-Pacific Airline for On-time Performance in ..
01/15 JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of February 2018
01/11 Delta Air Lines discontinues Guam service after more than 30 years
01/11 JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of February 2018
01/01 JAPAN AIRLINES : The Ryokan Collection to launch new Japanese tourism project
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Boeing lands order from Japan Airlines
2016 Four U.S. airlines nab daytime rights at Haneda Airport
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 369 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 124 B
Finance 2018 282 B
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 12,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 1 530 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9201 | JP3705200008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 448  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiharu Ueki President & Representative Director
Masaru Onishi Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kimie Iwata Independent Outside Director
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-2.63%13 911
DELTA AIR LINES7.16%42 871
AIR CHINA LTD.-6.01%24 115
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC12.38%23 916
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC13.50%22 773
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-0.12%18 493
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.