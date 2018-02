February 2, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953)

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:http://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Toru Tsuji, President & CEO

Inquiries:Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Correction: Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)

This is a correction notice of the new release titled "Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Refinancing)" dated January 26, 2018. Corrections are as follows.

Page 2. "2. Status of Interest-Bearing Debts After Refinancing" (Corrections are indicated by underline.)

[Before Correction]

(Yen in millions)BeforeShort-Term Borrowings

0

0

Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

0

Long-Term Borrowings

369,691

369,691

0

0

Corporate Bonds

29,500

Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

399,191

399,191

0

0

399,191

0

[After Correction]

(Yen in millions)Before

After

VariationShort-Term Borrowings

5,000

0

Total Short-Term Interest-Bearing Debt

5,000

Long-Term Borrowings

371,691

371,691

0

0

Corporate Bonds

29,500

0

Total Long-Term Interest-Bearing Debt Total Borrowings and Corporate Bonds

401,191

406,191

406,191

0

0

