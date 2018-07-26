Japan Retail Fund Investment : Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Ito-Yokado Kawasaki (Main Building and Annex)（183.3KB）

July 26, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 8953）

Representative: Shuichi Namba, Executive Director

URL:http://www.jrf-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEOInquiries:Keita Araki, Head of Retail Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7081

Notice Concerning Disposition of Trust Beneficiary Right in Ito-Yokado Kawasaki (Main Building and Annex)

Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation ("JRF") announced today that Mitsubishi Corp. - UBS Realty Inc., JRF's asset manager (the "Asset Manager"), determined to dispose of the trust beneficiary right in Ito-Yokado Kawasaki (Main Building and Annex) (the "Property") as outlined below.

1.

Overview of Disposition

1) Property name Ito-Yokado Kawasaki (Main Building and Annex) 2) Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in real estate 3) Disposition price 13,500 million yen 4) Book value (Note 1) 13,540 million yen 5) Difference between disposition price and book value (Note 1) ▲40 million yen 6) Purchaser Not disclosed (Note 2) 7) Completion date of contract July 27, 2018 (scheduled) 8) Disposition date August 1, 2018 (scheduled)

(Note 1) Book value refers to the estimated figures as of the end of the fiscal period ended August 2018 (the 33rd period). (Note 2) Not disclosed as the purchaser has not agreed to the disclosure.

Reason for Disposition

Highlights

1. Dispose of a GMS type(note 1) asset with a risk of deterioration of thecompetitive market environment at a level above appraisal value by leveraging the current favorable real estate market conditions

2. Dispose of an asset whose NOI yield after depreciation is below the portfolio average and has limited margin for upsides

The Property is a GMS type asset with Ito-Yokado as the main tenant. Although it is located in a high population density area and has abundant commercial volume, a supermarket opened in a nearby commercial facility and other competitors may open, which is expected to cause further deterioration of the competitive market environment. In addition, the Property is financially constrained with an NOI yield after depreciation of 2.9% in the February 2018 (32nd) fiscal period, which is below JRF's portfolio average of 3.7%, and unrealized losses.

Although the Property has an extensive primary trade area and a certain degree of tenant substitutability, the margin for upsides is limited. JRF concluded that the most appropriate course of action would be to leverage the current favorable real estate market conditions and dispose of the asset at a price above its appraised value and decided to sell the Property.

JRF, through its portfolio management, seeks to optimize the composition of its assets in line with the changes in Japan's demographics, consumption structure and behavior, and aims to increase the unitholder value by enhancing the profitability and stability of its portfolio.

In light of the favorable real estate market, JRF will continue to dispose of assets whose relative locational advantage is declining, primarily GMS type assets, and use the proceeds from the sales to acquire superior properties, primarily urban type assets, and optimize its portfolio.

(Note 2) and Ito-Yokado ML GMS Type Property Tenant Rents (Reference)>

(Note 1) "GMS type" refers to a shopping center that has a GMS as the anchor tenant in addition to other specialty store tenants.

GMS stands for General Merchandise Stores, which are large-scale supermarkets that sell a wide variety of daily-needs products.

(Note 2) "Ito-Yokado ML" refers to the total annual rent of Ito-Yokado, which is a master-lease tenant, expressed as a percentage of the total annual rent of all of the properties in our portfolio.

Property Summary (Note)

Property name (Property Number) Ito-Yokado Kawasaki (S-1) Type of asset Trust beneficiary right in real estate Trust beneficiary Main: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Annex: Resona Bank, Limited. Trust period Main: June 8, 2020 Annex: December 26, 2020 Use Retail/Office/Parking Location (address) Main: 2-1, Oda-sakae 2-chome, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Annex: 1-2, Oda-sakae 2-chome, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa Land Land area Main: 40,205.81 ㎡ Annex: 10,558.40 ㎡ Type of possession Ownership Zoning Neighborhood commercial district, quasi-residential district Building Structure / stories 6 stories above ground, SRC-structure / steel frame with flat roof, etc. Total floor area Main：50,795.60 ㎡ Annex：11,922.08 ㎡ Type of possession Ownership Completion date Main: May 31, 2000 Annex: May 31, 2001 Appraisal value 13,030 million yen (as of February 28,2018) Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Tenant Summary (as of end of June 2018) Number of tenants (main tenants) 5 (Ito-Yokado) Annual rent 882 million yen Tenant leasehold / security deposit 665 million yen Total leased area 65,313.47 ㎡ Total leasable area 65,313.47 ㎡ Occupancy rate (based on leased area) End of February 2016 End of August 2016 End of February 2017 End of August 2017 End of February 2018 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Collateral conditions A mortgage is assigned to the land and the building in order to secure the obligation to refund the tenant leasehold and security deposit to Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. and Alpen Co., Ltd. Special notes ・A city planning project will be conducted on a portion of the land (approximately 1,395 m2) as a city planning road, and thus, that portion of the land is subject to building restrictions under the City Planning Act. The building was constructed premised on those building restrictions. ・JRF contributed a portion of the outdoor parking space located on the land (1,121.13 m2) to Kawasaki-shi on March 30, 2015 when road development conducted as a part of the district plan led by Kawasaki-shi was completed. ・In its relationship with the purchaser, JRF bears a duty to correct, under its own responsibility and at its own expense, indications in the Engineering Report regarding the Property.

・Figures of less than one hundred yen are rounded down, and percentages are rounded to the nearest second decimal place. ・"Location" represents the address of each property or the registered address of the building.

・"Land area" and "Total floor area" are based on descriptions in registry books. Also, land area refers to area following the contribution to Kawasaki-shi.

・"Zoning" represents the classification of land by its use, stipulated in Section 1-1, Article 8 of the City Planning Act.

(Note) Other than items where the Main Building and the Annex are specified individually, the particulars and figures refer to the entire Property.

4. Overview of Purchaser The purchaser is a domestic company but we have not obtained the necessary permission from the purchaser to disclose its name and other related information. There are no capital, personal or business relationships to note between JRF/the Asset Manager and the purchaser. In addition, the purchaser does not fall under the category of a related party of JRF/the Asset Manager.

5. Overview of Brokerage The broker is a domestic corporate entity but we have not obtained the necessary permission from the broker to disclose its name and other related information. There are no capital or personal relationships to note between JRF/the Asset Manager and the broker. In addition, the broker does not fall under the category of a related party of JRF/the Asset Manager.

6. Means of Payment Full payment at the time of transfer

7. Disposition Schedule Decision-making date July 26, 2018 Disposition contract signing date July 27, 2018 (Scheduled) Payment date August 1, 2018 (Scheduled) Property transfer date August 1, 2018 (Scheduled)

8. Future Outlook There will be minimal impact on our operating results for the August 2018 fiscal period (from March 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018) and February 2019 fiscal period (from September 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019); thus, we have made no revision to our forecasts.

Appraisal Report Summary

Property name Ito-Yokado Kawasaki Main Building, Ito-Yokado Kawasaki Annex Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute

Main Annex Total (Note1) Appraisal value 10,100 million yen 2,930 million yen 13,030 million yen Appraisal date February 28, 2018 February 28, 2018 -

Item Main Annex Total (Note1) Indicated value by income approach 10,100 million yen 2,930 million yen 13,030 million yen DC method 10,200 million yen 2,950 million yen 13,150 million yen Operating income 697 million yen 218 million yen 915 million yen Effective gross income 697 million yen 218 million yen 915 million yen Losses from vacancy, etc. 0 yen 0 yen 0 yen Operational cost 142 million yen 49 million yen 192 million yen Maintenance and management fee 0 million yen 5 million yen 5 million yen Utility cost 0 yen 0 million yen 0 million yen Repair expenses 16 million yen 5 million yen 22 million yen Property manager fee Not disclosed (Note 2) Not disclosed (Note 2) Not disclosed (Note 2) Leasing cost 0 yen 0 yen 0 yen Property tax 121 million yen 33 million yen 155 million yen Insurance premium Not disclosed (Note 2) Not disclosed (Note 2) Not disclosed (Note 2) Other expenses 4 million yen 3 million yen 7 million yen Net operating income 554 million yen 168 million yen 723 million yen Operating profit on lump-sum payments 5 million yen 1 million yen 6 million yen Capital expenditure 39 million yen 13 million yen 52 million yen Net cash flow 520 million yen 156 million yen 676 million yen Capitalization rate 5.1% 5.3% - DCF method 10,000 million yen 2,910 million yen 12,910 million yen Discount rate 4.7% 5.0% - Terminal capitalization rate 5.4% 5.5% - Indicated value by cost approach 11,100 million yen 2,920 million yen 14,020 million yen Land ratio 77.2% 74.5% - Building ratio 22.8% 25.5% -

Other matters of consideration N/A N/A -

(Note 1) For reference purposes, the total amounts of the appraisal values and items of the Main Building and the Annex shown in the respective appraisal reports are provided.

(Note 2) As the disclosure of this item may negatively affect JRF's competitiveness and business to the detriment of its unitholders, the Asset

Manager has decided not to disclose this information here, and have included it under "Other expenses" instead.

