Japan Tobacco : JT to launch a new flavor of tobacco capsules for Ploom TECH

Japan Tobacco Inc.(JT)(TSE:2914), announces today that it will launch a new flavor of tobacco capsule, 'MEVIUS Mix Green Cooler for Ploom TECH', which will be gradually available in convenience stores across the country and selected tobacco retail stores from September 3rd, 2018.

'MEVIUS Mix Green Cooler for Ploom TECH' is one of JT's menthol products, which has a flavor that reminds consumers of a mixture of European and Asian pear, with 100% natural menthol(*1). These features offer a rich and pleasant taste.

Ploom TECH is a tobacco infused vapor product with low-temperature heating technology unique to JT. The technology, which does not involve combustion or direct heating of tobacco, enables Ploom TECH to offer a clear taste with no smoke, smoke smell or ash and no negative impact on the surrounding air quality.

Since the expansion of Ploom TECH's sales area to nationwide in June 2018, the total sales volume of the device has reached more than 4 million units as of July 2018. JT has been receiving positive consumer feedback, including references to having 'no smoke smell' and being 'easy to use'.

JT aims to gain 40% market share in the T-vapor(*2) category in Japan by the end of 2020, by providing a wider range of choices that satisfy the varying needs of consumers.

A renewal on the three menthol product(*3) cartridges

From late August, JT will gradually make a renewal on the existing three 'MEVIUS for Ploom TECH' menthol products by adopting an exclusive cartridge, which enables the menthol taste to last longer. The cartridge is also used in the new 'MEVIUS Mix Green Cooler for Ploom TECH'.

With the launch of the new flavor of tobacco capsule JT will have four products with menthol and two products with regular tobacco capsules for Ploom TECH.

Product Information of the Ploom TECH as of September 2018

• Ploom TECH Starters Kit

Includes a Ploom TECH battery, USB docking station (charger), AC adapter

Price: 3,000 yen

A refill pack includes five tobacco capsules and one cartridge.

• MEVIUS Mix Green Cooler for Ploom TECH (New Launch)

Type: Menthol product

Taste: Mixture of European and Asian pear, with 100% natural menthol

Price : 460 yen

• MEVIUS Red Cooler for Ploom TECH (Renewal)

Type: Menthol product

Taste: Subtly sweet and sour taste, and coolness

Price: 460 yen

• MEVIUS Purple Cooler for Ploom TECH (Renewal)

Type: Menthol product

Taste: Fresh sweet and sour taste, and coolness

Price: 460 yen

• MEVIUS Menthol for Ploom TECH (Renewal)

Type: Menthol product

Taste: Straight menthol

Price: 460 yen

• MEVIUS Brown Aroma for Ploom TECH

Type: Regular product

Taste: Sweet taste and rich aroma

Price: 460 yen

• MEVIUS Regular for Ploom TECH

Type: Regular product

Taste: Smooth taste

Price: 460 yen

About Ploom TECH

Ploom TECH is a tobacco infused vapor product with low-temperature heating technology(*4), composed of a battery and a cartridge. By placing a tailor-made tobacco capsule filled with granulated tobacco leaves into a device, vapor is generated from the liquid in the cartridge and passes through the capsule. The technology, which does not involve combustion or direct heating of tobacco, enables Ploom TECH to offer a clear taste with no smoke, smoke smell or ash.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With close to 60,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets Ploom TECH, its tobacco vapor product, and various e-cigarette products under the Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

*1 The menthol consists of 100% natural menthol

*2 JT refers to the mist like substance that contains ingredients delivered from tobacco leaves as 'tobacco vapor'.

*3 'MEVIUS Menthol for Ploom TECH', 'MEVIUS red cooler for Ploom TECH' and 'MEVIUS purple cooler for Ploom TECH'

*4 The temperature inside the tobacco capsule when used is about 30℃

