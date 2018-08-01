Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  JB Financial Group Ltd    175330   KR7175330000

JB FINANCIAL GROUP LTD (175330)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JB Financial Group : Reports a Record High in the First Half of 2018 Net Income

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:03am CEST

JB Financial Group (KRX:175330) reported the first half 2018 consolidated net income of KRW186.4 billion, up by 17.9% compared to the first half 2017. In terms of net income in controlling interests, the Group reported KRW138.4 billion for the first half 2018, up by 24.4% year over year, continuing its double-digit growth.

Backed by stable funding structure and efficient asset mix, each of the affiliates’ competitiveness has kept strengthening. In particular, Jeonbuk Bank’s separate net income in the first half 2018 recorded KRW56.2 billion, improving by 49.4% year over year.

Kwangju Bank also continued its strong performance during the same period, resulting in KRW90.7 billion net income, up by 7.9% year over year. JB Woori Capital, with its strong sales force and risk management skills, recorded the first half net income of KRW45.3 billion, up by 17.7% year over year. The Group’s Cambodian bank, Phnom Penh Commercial Bank, has successfully localized, generating KRW7.8 billion net income, up by 54.3% year over year.

The Group’s first half 2018 net income was historically the largest, mainly attributed by its RoRWA (Return on Risk Weighted Assets)-focused asset portfolio restructuring which led to stronger profitability and healthier asset quality. As a result, the Group’s annualized first half 2018 ROE and ROA reached 11.2% and 0.8%, respectively. The asset quality also showed sound improvement as the Group’s NPL ratio and delinquency rate recorded 0.97% and 0.89%, respectively, while the banking affiliates’ cumulative credit costs ratio hit healthy 0.33%.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the second quarter results was an improvement in capital adequacy ratio. Especially, the Group’s preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) reached 8.90%, up by 0.35%p linked quarter and 0.60%p year over year. The improvement was driven by the strong internal capital generation and risk weighted assets management. The trend also showed the Group’s commitment to deliver their 2018 capital ratio target announced at the beginning of 2018. The Group expects to successfully achieve its CET1 ratio target at the end of 2018, paving the way for the stable growth stage, supported by the strong capital base.

The First Half 2018 business result materials are available on English page of www.jbfg.com, under Investor Relations, Business Result.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JB FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
04:03aJB FINANCIAL GROUP : Reports a Record High in the First Half of 2018 Net Income
BU
07/26JB FINANCIAL : Moody's Upgrades Credit Ratings of Jeonbuk Bank to A3
BU
07/13JB FINANCIAL GROUP : Pushes for Securing 100% Shares of Kwangju Bank
BU
05/04JB FINANCIAL GROUP : Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of KRW88.1 Billion
BU
02/09JB FINANCIAL GROUP : Reports 2017 Net Income of KRW264.4 Billion
BU
2017JB FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017JB FINANCIAL GROUP : Reports Third Quarter 2017 Net Income of KRW83.5 Billion
BU
2017JB FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces Reorganization of Chief Executives to Strengthen ..
BU
2017JB FINANCIAL : Vantage bags Gold again for best Unit Trust at CFA Capital Market..
AQ
2017JB FINANCIAL : 1H 2017 Earnings Conference Call
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 1 319 B
EBIT 2018 515 B
Net income 2018 223 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 4,30
P/E ratio 2019 4,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 918 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jong-Hwa Lee Outside Director
Hyo-Seok Kang Outside Director
Jae-Yeop Yoon Director
Yong-Taek Lim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JB FINANCIAL GROUP LTD822
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD17.86%49 807
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%38 696
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.00%28 432
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%10 684
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.30%8 268
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.