News Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Named Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics for Ninth Consecutive Year

08/02/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today it has finished third in Inbound Logistics’ annual Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards, moving up five positions and claiming a spot on the list for the ninth consecutive year.

The awards are determined based on votes from subscribers, industry leaders, 3PL customers, and Inbound Logistics staff. J.B. Hunt was also included in the publication’s selection of the Top 100 3PL providers, which is determined by the publication’s editors through survey analysis, phone interviews, and online research.

“Our focus at J.B. Hunt is to generate the best experience for all parties involved, from employees and customers to carriers,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “This recognition reflects the value of that experience, and we are very grateful for those who helped make us one of the top three providers on this list.”

J.B. Hunt’s 3PL service plays an integral role within the company’s enterprise offerings. The primary service is a component of Integrated Capacity Solutions, a business segment established in 2007. ICS has since grown to an annual revenue of $1 billion in 2017 and now includes 44 enterprise sales branches throughout the United States and Canada. The company’s technology solution, J.B. Hunt 360, has also seen significant growth over the past nine months, as the company continues expanding its capabilities to provide shippers and carriers with a better, streamlined platform for doing business.

3PL also plays a key role within J.B. Hunt’s Dedicated Contract Services, which owns and operates the largest dedicated fleet with more than 9,000 trucks, 25,500 trailers, and 100 Final Mile locations. Combined with the Truckload and Intermodal segments, the company is one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade publication targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com/.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
