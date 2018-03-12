JBG SMITH : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality,
mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and reported its financial
results below.
Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties
and tenants can be found in our Fourth Quarter 2017 Investor Report,
which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(16.4) million, or
$(0.15) per diluted share.
Funds From Operations (“FFO”) attributable to common shareholders was
$32.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.
Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) attributable to common
shareholders was $49.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.
Six Months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial
Results
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(86.2) million, or
$(0.76) per diluted share.
FFO attributable to common shareholders was $6.5 million, or $0.06 per
diluted share.
Core FFO attributable to common shareholders was $103.4 million, or
$0.89 per diluted share.
Note that our acquisition of the management business and certain
assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies (the “JBG Assets”) has
been accounted for as a business combination and the results from
these operations have been included in our financial results
commencing on July 18, 2017. Accordingly, these results exclude the
net loss, FFO, and Core FFO from the JBG Assets for the period July 1,
2017 to July 17, 2017.
Operating Portfolio Highlights
Annualized Net Operating Income (“NOI”) for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 was $363.3 million compared with $357.5 million for
the three months ended September 30, 2017. (Includes the JBG Assets as
if the acquisition of the JBG Assets occurred on July 1, 2017.)
The operating office portfolio was 88.0% leased and 87.2% occupied as
of December 31, 2017 compared with 88.2% and 87.5% as of September 30,
2017.
The operating multifamily portfolio was 95.6% leased and 93.8%
occupied as of December 31, 2017 compared with 96.2% and 94.6% as of
September 30, 2017.
The operating other portfolio (excluding the Crystal City Marriott
Hotel) was 96.5% leased and 96.2% occupied as of December 31, 2017
compared with 98.8% and 97.6% as of September 30, 2017.
Executed approximately 558,000 square feet of office leases at our
share in the fourth quarter, totaling approximately 212,000 square
feet of new leases, and approximately 346,000 square feet of second
generation leases, which generated a 9.1% rental rate increase on a
GAAP basis and an 8.8% rental rate decrease on a cash basis.
Same Store Net Operating Income (“SSNOI”) increased 10.3% to $71.6
million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared with
$64.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 6.5% to
$272.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared with
$255.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The increase in
SSNOI is largely attributable to higher rental revenue from new
leases, the expiration of rent abatements and the expiration of
certain payments associated with assumed lease liabilities. The same
store pool for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017
includes only the assets that were in service for the entirety of both
periods being compared and does not include any JBG Assets.
Development Portfolio Highlights
Under Construction
As of December 31, 2017, there were ten assets under construction
(four office assets, five multifamily assets and one other asset),
consisting of 1.2 million square feet and 1,568 units, both at our
share.
During the fourth quarter, we commenced construction on one
multifamily asset (965 Florida Avenue).
Near-Term Development
As of December 31, 2017, there were no assets in near-term development.
Future Development Pipeline
As of December 31, 2017, there were 43 future development assets
consisting of 17.9 million square feet of estimated potential density
at our share.
Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate
Services Business
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, revenue from third-party
real estate services, including reimbursements was $24.4 million.
Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in
consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures, revenue from our
third-party asset management and real estate services business was
$14.2 million, of which $5.8 million came from property management
fees, $4.0 million came from asset management fees, $1.7 million came
from leasing fees, $1.7 million came from development fees, $0.7
million came from construction management fees and $0.3 million came
from other service revenue.
The general and administrative expenses allocated to the third-party
asset management and real estate services business were $10.3 million
for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Balance Sheet
We had $2.2 billion of debt ($2.6 billion including our share of debt
of unconsolidated ventures) as of December 31, 2017. Of the $2.6
billion of debt at our share, approximately 70% was fixed-rate, and we
have caps in place for approximately 19%.
At December 31, 2017, our enterprise value was approximately $7.0
billion, comprised of 137.7 million common shares and units valued at
$4.8 billion and debt at our share of $2.6 billion, less cash and cash
equivalents.
The weighted average interest rate of our debt at share was 4.05% at
December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2017, we had $329 million of cash and cash
equivalents, including our share of cash and cash equivalents from
unconsolidated joint ventures, and $1.2 billion of capacity under our
credit facility.
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 was 7.1x and our Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value
was 32%.
Financing Activities
During the fourth quarter we:
Closed two loans with an aggregate credit limit of $148.4 million at
our share:
A $78.0 million loan on 1235 South Clark, an office asset in the
Crystal City submarket of Arlington, VA. The loan has a 10-year
term and a fixed interest rate of 3.94%; and
A $110.0 million refinancing on Atlantic Plumbing ($70.4 million
at our share), a multifamily asset in the U Street/Shaw submarket
of Washington, DC. The loan has a 5-year term and a floating
interest rate of LIBOR + 1.50%. A swap agreement has been placed
to fix the interest rate of 5.08% through September 2020. At
closing, $100.0 million was funded, which was used in part to
repay the existing $88.4 million loan. We have the ability to draw
an additional $10.0 million subject to the asset’s performance.
Repaid approximately $78.2 million of secured debt:
A $67.3 million loan on 220 20th Street, a multifamily asset in
Crystal City, VA; and
A $10.9 million loan on Capitol Point – North, a development
parcel in the NoMa submarket of Washington, DC.
Entered into agreements in the aggregate notional amounts of $792.9
million to swap variable interest rates to fixed rates on the
following debt instruments:
$50.0 million related to our Tranche A-1 Term Loan;
$107.7 million related to our mortgage loan on RTC - West;
$107.5 million related to our mortgage loan on 800 North Glebe
Road;
$307.7 million related to our mortgage loan on River House; and
$220.0 million related to our mortgage loan on The Bartlett.
Executed short-term extensions of three loans we expect to refinance
in 2018.
Subsequent to December 31, 2017, we:
Drew an additional $50 million under the Term Loan A-1, in accordance
with the delayed draw provisions of the credit facility. Concurrent
with the draw, we entered into an agreement to swap the variable
interest rate to a fixed rate.
Closed a $48.0 million loan on The Alaire ($8.6 million at our share),
a residential asset in the Twinbrook submarket of Rockville, MD. The
loan has a term of 7 years and a variable interest rate of LIBOR +
1.82%. At closing, $47.0 million was funded, with the ability to draw
an additional $1.0 million subject to the asset’s performance.
Concurrent with the loan closing, we entered into an agreement to cap
the maximum LIBOR rate under the loan for three years.
Closed a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(“CPPIB”) at 1900 N Street, an Under Construction, 271,000-square
foot, Trophy office building located in the DC CBD. 1900 N Street is
29.6% preleased to Goodwin Procter, a global 50 law firm, from the top
down. CPPIB will invest approximately $101 million for a 45% interest
in the venture, and we will continue to develop, manage and lease the
asset.
Dividends
On December 18, 2017, we declared a dividend of $0.225 per common share,
an indicated annual dividend of $0.90 per common share. The dividend was
paid on January 8, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of December
29, 2017.
Pro Rata Information
We present certain financial information and metrics in this release “at
JBG SMITH Share,” which refers to our ownership percentage of
consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures
(collectively, “real estate ventures”) as applied to these financial
measures and metrics. Financial information “at JBG SMITH Share” is
calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our percentage
economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset’s financial
information. “At JBG SMITH Share” information, which we also refer to as
being “at share,” “our pro rata share” or “our share,” is not, and is
not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a
substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures,
we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic
interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable
information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its
composition, performance and capitalization.
We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not
have a legal claim to our co-venturers’ share of assets, liabilities,
revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated
real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash
distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The
amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions
of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors
including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether
any investors are entitled to preferential distributions.
With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a
position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the
property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain
circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a
third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each
have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which
could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers’
interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms
or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a
transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the
refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent
our co-venturers do not meet their obligations to us or our real estate
ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate
venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the
non-GAAP “at JBG SMITH Share” financial information should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements
as reported under GAAP.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For these measures,
we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are
calculated and why JBG SMITH’s management believes that the presentation
of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding JBG
SMITH’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations
of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measure are included in this earnings release. Our
presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to "at
share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are
included in this release:
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA
Management uses EBITDA as a supplemental operating performance measure
and believes it helps investors and lenders meaningfully evaluate and
compare our operating performance from period-to-period by removing from
our operating results the impact of our capital structure (primarily
interest charges from our consolidated outstanding debt and the impact
of our interest rate swaps) and certain non-cash expenses (primarily
depreciation and amortization on our assets). This supplemental measure
may help investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and
service debt and to make capital expenditures. EBITDA is not a
substitute for net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) and
may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other
companies.
“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP financial measure, represents EBITDA
adjusted for items we believe are not representative of ongoing
operating results, such as non-recurring transaction and other costs,
gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, gain on the bargain purchase
of a business, impairment of real estate and investments in
unconsolidated joint ventures and share-based compensation expense
related to the Formation Transaction. We believe that adjusting such
items not considered part of our comparable operations, provides a
meaningful measure to evaluate and compare our performance from
period-to-period.
Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools,
we use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP financial measures.
Additionally, we believe that users of these measures should consider
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income (loss) and
other GAAP measures in understanding our operating results.
Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core FFO and Funds Available for
Distribution (“FAD")
FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure computed in accordance with the
definition established by the National Association of Real Estate
Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income
(computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from
sales of, or impairment charges related to, depreciable operating
properties, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments
for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.”
"Core FFO" represents FFO adjusted to exclude items (net of tax) which
we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as
transaction and other costs, gains (or losses) on extinguishment of
debt, gain on the bargain purchase of a business, gains (or losses) on
the disposal of non-depreciable assets, share-based compensation expense
related to the Formation Transaction, amortization of the management
contracts intangible and the mark-to-market of interest rate swaps.
"FAD" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure and represents FFO
less cash basis recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and
other capital expenditures, net deferred rent activity, recurring
share-based compensation expense, accretion of acquired below-market
leases, net of amortization of acquired above-market leases,
amortization of debt issuance costs and other non-cash income and
charges. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure that
management believes provides useful information as it relates to our
ability to fund dividends.
We believe FFO, Core FFO and FAD are meaningful non-GAAP financial
measures useful in comparing our levered operating performance from
period-to-period and as compared to similar real estate companies
because these non-GAAP measures exclude real estate depreciation and
amortization expense and other non-comparable income and expenses, which
implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably
over time rather than fluctuating based on market conditions. FFO, Core
FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities
and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash
requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net
income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure.
FFO, Core FFO and FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
used by other companies.
Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Annualized NOI
“NOI” is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses to measure the
operating performance of our assets and consists of property-related
revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other
operating revenue, net of free rent and payments associated with assumed
lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent, if
applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management
fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments,
including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and amortization
of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease
intangibles. Annualized NOI represents NOI for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 multiplied by four. Management believes Annualized NOI
provides useful information in understanding JBG SMITH’s financial
performance over a 12-month period, however, investors and other users
are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of
Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12-month period will depend on a
number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including
general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy,
insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our
tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to
terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We
do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect
events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings
release. There can be no assurance that the annualized NOI shown will
reflect JBG SMITH’s actual results of operations over any 12-month
period. We also report adjusted annualized NOI which includes signed but
not yet commenced leases and incremental revenue from recently delivered
assets assuming stabilization. While we believe adjusted annualized NOI
provides useful information regarding potential future NOI from our
assets, it does not account for any decrease in NOI for lease
terminations, defaults or other negative events that could affect NOI
and therefore, should not be relied upon as indicative of future NOI.
Management uses each of these measures as supplemental performance
measures for its assets and believes they provide useful information to
investors because they reflect only those revenue and expense items that
are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition,
NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful
starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group
of assets.
However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization and captures
neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or
market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized
leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of
our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially
impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of this
measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. Moreover,
our method of calculating NOI may differ from other real estate
companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable. NOI should be
considered only as a supplement to net operating income (loss) (computed
in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the operating performance of
our assets.
Same Store and Non-Same Store
“Same store” refers to the pool of assets that were in service for the
entirety of both periods being compared, except for assets for which
significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during
either of the periods being compared. No JBG Assets are included in the
same store pool.
“Non-same store” refers to all assets excluded from the same store pool.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
in thousands
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
ASSETS
Real estate, at cost:
Land and improvements
$
1,368,294
$
939,592
Buildings and improvements
3,670,268
3,064,466
Construction in progress, including land
978,942
151,333
Real estate held for sale
8,293
—
6,025,797
4,155,391
Less accumulated depreciation
(1,011,330
)
(930,769
)
Real estate, net
5,014,467
3,224,622
Cash and cash equivalents
316,676
29,000
Restricted cash
21,881
3,263
Tenant and other receivables, net
46,734
33,380
Deferred rent receivable, net
146,315
136,582
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated real estate ventures
261,811
45,776
Receivable from former parent
—
75,062
Other assets, net
263,923
112,955
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,071,807
$
3,660,640
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgages payable, net
$
2,025,692
$
1,165,014
Revolving credit facility
115,751
—
Unsecured term loan, net
46,537
—
Payable to former parent
—
283,232
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
138,607
40,923
Other liabilities, net
161,277
49,487
Total liabilities
2,487,864
1,538,656
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
609,129
—
Total equity
2,974,814
2,121,984
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
$
6,071,807
$
3,660,640
_________________
Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
REVENUE
Property rentals
$
119,726
$
102,093
$
436,625
$
401,595
Tenant reimbursements
10,824
9,398
37,985
37,661
Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements
24,355
9,265
63,236
33,882
Other income
1,466
1,283
5,167
5,381
Total revenue
156,371
122,039
543,013
478,519
EXPENSES
Depreciation and amortization
51,933
35,052
161,659
133,343
Property operating
33,714
25,217
111,055
100,304
Real estate taxes
18,456
14,072
66,434
57,784
General and administrative:
Corporate and other
11,595
12,713
47,131
48,753
Third-party real estate services
21,557
4,794
51,919
19,066
Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction
14,806
—
29,251
—
Transaction and other costs
12,566
4,948
127,739
6,476
Total operating expenses
164,627
96,796
595,188
365,726
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(8,256
)
25,243
(52,175
)
112,793
Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net
(2,778
)
5
(4,143
)
(947
)
Interest and other income, net
422
700
1,788
2,992
Interest expense
(14,328
)
(13,119
)
(58,141
)
(51,781
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(12
)
—
(701
)
—
Gain (loss) on bargain purchase
(3,395
)
—
24,376
—
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
(28,347
)
12,829
(88,996
)
63,057
Income tax benefit (expense)
9,595
(199
)
9,912
(1,083
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(18,752
)
12,630
(79,084
)
61,974
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,331
—
7,328
—
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
3
—
3
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
(16,418
)
$
12,630
$
(71,753
)
$
61,974
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.15
)
$
0.13
$
(0.70
)
$
0.62
Diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
0.13
$
(0.70
)
$
0.62
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING – basic and
diluted
117,955
100,571
105,359
100,571
__________________
Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017.
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Six Months Ended December 31, 2017
Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Operations
Total revenue
$
156,371
$
308,721
Total operating expenses
164,627
405,717
Operating Loss
(8,256
)
(96,996
)
Loss from unconsolidated real estate ventures
(2,778
)
(4,457
)
Interest and other income, net
422
43
Interest expense
(14,328
)
(29,637
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(12
)
(701
)
Gain (loss) on bargain purchase
(3,395
)
24,376
Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
(28,347
)
(107,372
)
Income tax benefit
9,595
10,629
Net Loss
$
(18,752
)
$
(96,743
)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss
$
(18,752
)
$
(96,743
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
51,933
95,884
Interest expense (1)
14,328
29,637
Income tax expense (benefit)
(9,595
)
(10,629
)
Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above
adjustments
10,864
20,015
EBITDA
$
48,778
$
38,164
Transaction and other costs
12,566
116,661
Loss on extinguishment of debt
12
701
Loss (gain) on bargain purchase
3,395
(24,376
)
Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction
14,806
29,251
Adjusted EBITDA
$
79,557
$
160,401
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (2)
7.1x
7.0x
December 31, 2017
Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share)
Consolidated indebtedness
$
2,188,104
Unconsolidated indebtedness
395,117
Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness
2,583,221
Less: cash and cash equivalents
328,918
Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share)
$
2,254,303
____________________
Note: Excludes the financial information of the JBG Assets for the
period July 1, 2017 to July 17, 2017.
(1)
Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs,
premiums/discounts and the mark-to-market of interest rate swaps and
caps.
(2)
For the purposes of this calculation, Adjusted EBITDA for the three
months ended December 31, 2017 is annualized by multiplying by four,
and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2017 is
annualized by multiplying by two.
FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP)
in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Six Months Ended December 31, 2017(1)
FFO and Core FFO
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(16,418
)
$
(86,249
)
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,331
)
(10,491
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3
)
(3
)
Net loss
(18,752
)
(96,743
)
Real estate depreciation and amortization
49,548
90,941
Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from
unconsolidated real estate ventures
7,235
13,294
FFO attributable to operating partnership common units
$
38,031
$
7,492
FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(5,572
)
(1,015
)
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$
32,459
$
6,477
FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units
$
38,031
$
7,492
Transaction and other costs, net of tax
6,709
110,804
Mark-to-market on derivative instruments
(881
)
(1,348
)
Share of gain from mark-to-market on derivatives held by
unconsolidated real estate ventures
(507
)
(903
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
12
701
Loss (gain) on bargain purchase
3,395
(24,376
)
Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction
14,806
29,251
Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax
161
1,914
Tax benefit associated with the 2017 Tax Act
(3,854
)
(3,854
)
Core FFO attributable to operating partnership common units
$
57,872
$
119,681
Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(8,480
)
(16,305
)
Core FFO attributable to common shareholders
$
49,392
$
103,376
FFO per diluted common share
$
0.28
$
0.06
Core FFO per diluted common share
$
0.42
$
0.89
Weighted average diluted shares
117,955
115,810
_______________
(1)
Excludes net income (loss) from JBG Assets for the period July 1,
2017 to July 17, 2017.
FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP)
in thousands, except per share data
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Six Months Ended December 31, 2017
FAD
Core FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units
$
57,872
$
119,681
Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant
improvements and leasing commissions
(24,930
)
(40,905
)
Straight-line and other rent adjustments (1)
887
(669
)
Share of straight-line rent from unconsolidated real estate ventures
108
(420
)
Third party lease liability assumption payments
(1,059
)
(1,059
)
Share of third party lease liability assumption payments for
unconsolidated real estate ventures
(312
)
(312
)
Share-based compensation expense
2,028
3,567
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,060
2,585
Share of debt issuance costs from unconsolidated real estate ventures
54
86
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
928
1,733
FAD available to the Operating Partnership Common Units (A)
$
36,636
$
84,287
Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (B)
$
31,097
$
62,195
FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (2)
84.9
%
73.8
%
Capital Expenditures
Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures
$
19,054
$
22,595
Share of maintenance capital and recurring expenditures from
unconsolidated joint ventures
1,049
1,393
Second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions
3,925
13,299
Share of second generation tenant improvements and leasing
commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures
902
3,618
Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant
improvements and leasing commissions
24,930
40,905
First generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions
7,584
7,584
Share of first generation tenant improvements and leasing
commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures
1,285
1,285
Non-recurring capital expenditures from consolidated properties
3,593
5,699
Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated
joint ventures
1,029
1,471
Non-recurring capital expenditures
13,491
16,039
Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures
$
38,421
$
56,944
_______________
Note: Excludes net income (loss) from the JBG Assets for the period
July 1, 2017 to July 17, 2017.
(1)
Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization
and lease incentive amortization.
(2)
The FAD payout ratio on a quarterly basis is not necessarily
indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in
timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and
the seasonality of our operations.
NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(16,418
)
$
12,630
Add:
Depreciation and amortization expense
51,933
35,052
General and administrative expense:
Corporate and other
11,595
12,713
Third-party real estate services
21,557
4,794
Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction
14,806
—
Transaction and other costs
12,566
4,948
Interest expense
14,328
13,119
Loss on extinguishment of debt
12
—
Income tax expense (benefit)
(9,595
)
199
Less:
Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements
24,355
9,265
Other income
1,466
1,283
Loss from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net
(2,778
)
5
Interest and other income (loss), net
422
700
Gain on bargain purchase
(3,395
)
—
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,331
—
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
3
—
Consolidated NOI
78,380
72,202
NOI attributable to consolidated JBG Assets (1)
—
10,492
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated JBG Assets (1)
—
3,376
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate
ventures (2)
8,644
1,763
Non-cash rent adjustments (3)
887
(4,114
)
Other adjustments (4)
2,906
(2,194
)
Total adjustments
12,437
9,323
NOI
$
90,817
$
81,525
Non-same store NOI
19,205
16,580
Same store NOI
$
71,612
$
64,945
Number of properties in same store pool
36
36
_________________
(1)
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate
ventures includes Vornado Included Assets for all of 2017 and 2016
and JBG Assets for 2017 for the period July 18, 2017 to December 31,
2017.
(2)
Adjustment to include straight-line rent, above/below market lease
amortization and lease incentive amortization.
(3)
Adjustment to include other income and payments associated with
assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties, and
exclude incidental income generated by development assets and
commercial lease termination revenue.
(4)
Adjustment to include other income and payments associated with
assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties, and
exclude incidental income generated by development assets and
commercial lease termination revenue.
NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
dollars in thousands
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
(71,753
)
$
61,974
Add:
Depreciation and amortization expense
161,659
133,343
General and administrative expense:
Corporate and other
47,131
48,753
Third-party real estate services
51,919
19,066
Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction
29,251
—
Transaction and other costs
127,739
6,476
Interest expense
58,141
51,781
Loss on extinguishment of debt
701
—
Income tax expense (benefit)
(9,912
)
1,083
Less:
Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements
63,236
33,882
Other income
5,167
5,381
Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures
(4,143
)
(947
)
Interest and other income, net
1,788
2,992
Gain on bargain purchase
24,376
—
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
7,328
—
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
3
—
Consolidated NOI
297,121
281,168
Proforma NOI attributable to consolidated JBG Assets (1)
25,165
39,641
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated JBG Assets (1)
8,646
11,692
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate
ventures (2)
21,515
7,326
Non-cash rent adjustments (3)
(6,715
)
(13,030
)
Other adjustments (4)
3,819
(13,670
)
Total adjustments
52,430
31,959
NOI
$
349,551
$
313,127
Non-same store NOI
77,547
57,828
Same store NOI
$
272,004
$
255,299
Number of properties in same store pool
36
36
_________________
(1)
Includes financial information for the JBG Assets as if the July 18,
2017 acquisition of the JBG Assets had been completed as of the
beginning of the period presented.
(2)
Proportionate NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate
ventures includes Vornado Included Assets for all of 2017 and 2016
and JBG Assets for 2017 for the period July 18, 2017 to December 31,
2017.
(3)
Adjustment to include straight-line rent, above/below market lease
amortization and lease incentive amortization.
(4)
Adjustment to include other income and payments associated with
assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties, and
exclude incidental income generated by development assets and
commercial lease termination revenue.