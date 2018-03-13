JCDecaux and WildAid announce "Partnership for the Wild"

Paris, 13 March 2018 - JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and number one in Africa, and international conservation organization WildAid are joining their efforts to save the world's most iconic wild animals.

The newly announced "Partnership for the Wild" aims to end the illegal wildlife trade by raising awareness and by reducing consumer demand for illicit products like elephant ivory, rhino horn and shark fin soup.

A global campaign to end illegal wildlife trade

Through a global partnership, JCDecaux will launch an international outdoor campaign, promoting WildAid's educational advertisements in Africa, the United States and Asia. The campaign features famous charity ambassadors, such as Jackie Chan, Yao Ming, Li Bingbing, Jay Chou, Lang Lang and Angelababy in China, as well as international icons Prince William, David Beckham, Lupita Nyong'o, Maggie Q, Sir Richard Branson, and many others.

Through its signature message "when the buying stops, the killing can too," the campaign educates consumers about the devastating impacts of purchasing wildlife products. Once aware, most consumers are willing to change their behavior. For example, the organization's campaign on shark fin soup with Jackie Chan and Yao Ming in China has helped reduce shark fin consumption by 80% since 2011.

Translated in 6 languages, the campaign will be displayed in more than 10 countries by the end of 2018. To raise awareness for China's recent ban on ivory sales, billboards featuring Yao Ming have been already displayed in Beijing airport. Hundreds more will soon be displayed throughout China. Further, the campaign will be rolled out in Tanzania this month, and shark protection messages will be promoted in Hong Kong and Thailand.

WildAid and JCDecaux, a strong relationship

This new initiative reinforces the existing relationship between WildAid and JCDecaux. The Group has supported WildAid's work for several years, particularly in China. This multi-year global partnership will help raise awareness worldwide and support the conservation efforts of local governments. Thanks to its global presence in citizens' daily life through its Out-of-Home displays, JCDecaux regularly supports sustainable projects and contribute to positively change behaviors.

Peter Knights, CEO of WildAid said: "JCDecaux has been instrumental in extending WildAid's reach to millions of consumers across the world. Thanks to the company's generosity, we will be able to reach more people in more places with messages that will help protect imperiled wildlife."

Jean-Sébastien Decaux, CEO Southern Europe, Belgium and Luxembourg, Africa, Israel and member of the Executive Board of JCDecaux, said: "We are proud to support WildAid in its struggle against the illegal wildlife trade. As a regional and local actor in many Asian and African countries, JCDecaux is deeply concerned by the environmental issues taking place in these countries. This partnership is aligned with our commitment in order to contribute to a more sustainable world. We are delighted to combine the strengths of our products with WildAid to raise people's awareness all around the world through hard-hitting campaigns. We hope that this will help educate individual behaviors."

About WildAid

WildAid is a non-profit organization with a mission to end the illegal wildlife trade in our lifetimes. While most wildlife conservation groups focus on protecting animals from poaching, WildAid primarily works to reduce global consumption of wildlife products such as shark fin and elephant ivory by persuading consumers and providing comprehensive marine enforcement. With an unrivaled portfolio of celebrity ambassadors - including Prince William and Yao Ming - and global network of media partners, WildAid leverages $289 million in annual pro bono media support with a simple message: When the Buying Stops, the Killing Can Too.

WildAid Media Contact: Alona Rivord,

+1 510 241 561 - [email protected]

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2017 revenue: €3,472m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (543,050 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 215 airports and 250 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (356,320 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (141,630 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (672,220 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,290 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (77,190 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (26,770 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (18,650 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1,074,113 advertising panels in more than 75 countries

Present in 4,033 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

13,040 employees

JCDecaux Communications Department: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0)1 30 79 34 99 - [email protected]

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 - [email protected]

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: JCDecaux via Globenewswire

