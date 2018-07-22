Log in
JD.COM
JD com : China's JD.com plans move into Europe - CEO tells German newspaper

07/22/2018

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com plans to expand in Europe and aims to have finalised its strategy for entering the market by the end of the year, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

China's second largest e-commerce business also wants to open an office in Germany by the end of 2018, the Handelsblatt daily cited Richard Liu as saying.

"For me it's no longer just about selling products from Germany in China. I would also like to sell products in Europe," Liu told the paper. "We have just got to clarify the details."

JD.com is investing heavily in logistics and offline retail to expand beyond its base in China and Southeast Asia and establish a meaningful presence in U.S. and European markets.

Handelsblatt said Liu would also consider takeovers to help its foray into the European market. "If we see a good opportunity then we will seize it," he said.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 471 B
EBIT 2018 4 240 M
Net income 2018 2 313 M
Finance 2018 24 489 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 149,06
P/E ratio 2019 57,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 358 B
Technical analysis trends JD.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 300  CNY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Zhang Chen Chief Technology Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM-14.27%52 898
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING8.59%479 813
EBAY-9.38%33 905
SHOPIFY INC (US)70.05%18 142
MERCADOLIBRE18.69%16 542
RAKUTEN INC-23.31%10 357
