News Summary

JD com : Karen Murrell-JD.com Partnership Brings New Zealand Glamor to China

07/30/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Chinese consumers shopping on JD Worldwide can now enjoy top-quality lipstick made with natural ingredients thanks to a new partnership announced this week between China's largest retailer, JD.com, and New Zealand's top selling lipstick brand, Karen Murrell.

Karen Murrell promises its customers organic, environmentally-friendly cosmetics with a premium user experience. The company guarantees its products are never tested on animals, and are made using only the finest natural ingredients, including avocado oil, evening primrose oil, candelilla, carnauba wax, cinnamon, and sweet orange. The brand's use of natural ingredients provides lips with moisturization and nourishment with every application, unlike other lipsticks brands, which can cause drying and discoloration after long-term use.

JD will leverage its capabilities to help Karen Murrell further its development in the Chinese market, which has long been the focus of the company's overseas expansion strategy. The partnership will include several SKUs available via direct sales and the opening an online flagship store, both on the company's cross-border e-commerce platform, JD Worldwide.

The flagship store will allow Karen Murrell to increase its brand awareness and introduce new products to the Chinese market, while its main line of lipstick products will enjoy the full force of JD's capabilities in logistics and market reach. The two companies will work together on marketing and advertising, while ensuring that inventory is adjusted to meet the rapidly rising demand among Chinese consumers for Karen Murrell's uniquely sustainable cosmetic goods.

Lipstick sales in China almost doubled last year, outstripping growth in other categories of the fast-growing cosmetics industry, including eye and facial makeup. Sales of lipstick on JD's online platform have also surged, growing 187% year-on-year during the company's recent June 18 annual sales anniversary period.

'We are delighted to welcome Karen Murrell to JD Worldwide's growing selection of top brand international cosmetic goods,' said Ye Yang, General Manager of JD Worldwide. 'Karen Murrell's natural lipstick is free from coal tar, carmine, mineral oils, triclosan, and parabens, ensuring that the JD brand remains a guarantee of both safety and quality in the eyes of our users. With growing concern among Chinese consumers about the environmental impact of their purchases, Karen Murrell's proven commitment to sustainability makes them a perfect partner for us to meet this rising demand for green products.'

'The Chinese market is a top priority for us right now,' said Karen Murrell, CEO of Karen Murrell Enterprises. 'JD's capabilities, from marketing to logistics, give us a huge advantage in reaching Chinese consumers with our products. With sustainability and natural sourcing at the heart of our brand, we're thrilled to partner with a company who shares our commitment.'

JD has been actively introducing more sustainable products on its platform to reflect the increasingly discerning preferences of Chinese consumers. In 2017, the total volume of green products available on JD increased by more than half (54.5%). The total volume of green purchases made on JD increased by 71%, contributing to 15.1% of total sales on the platform during the same period.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 02:11:04 UTC
