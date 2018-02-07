Log in
JD.COM (JD)
  Report  
JD.com Launches Australia & New Zealand Regional Office

02/07/2018 | 11:01pm CET

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-commerce giant JD.com (Nasdaq:JD), China’s largest retailer, has announced the opening of a local office in Australia as it accelerates growth in the region.

The Australia and New Zealand regional headquarters will be based in the heart of Melbourne’s business district in Collins Street and already has staff on the ground. JD.com will offer Australian and New Zealand brands and retailers access to its 266.3 million active users and reach to more than 900 million consumers through JD’s exclusive partnership with Tencent, owner of the hugely successful social networking platform WeChat.

“Our customers are demanding more and more high-quality products from Australia and New Zealand, and this move is a major step toward meeting that demand,” said Richard Liu, JD.com’s Chairman and CEO. “Brands and retailers looking for a trusted partner who will both build their brand, and protect their IP in China now have an easy point of contact in the region. We would like to thank the State of Victoria for its tremendous support as we move full steam ahead into the region.”

JD chose to locate in the Victorian capital because of opportunities presented for e-commerce businesses by the State of Victoria, including access to an abundance of local suppliers, Australia’s only 24-hour shipping port and a supportive local government.

The company’s staff on the ground is focused on establishing a solid presence in the region and helping aspiring brands to work with JD’s platforms. The operation of the Australian and New Zealand headquarters will include business development officers that are readily available to engage Australian businesses on the JD platforms and provide cost effective solutions for Australian SMEs looking to access JD’s huge user base.

Winston Cheng, JD.com’s President of International, said, “Australian and New Zealand brands are in strong demand on JD.com, especially in the categories of food, agriculture, dairy and cosmetics. This office will help local products access that demand. We look forward to strengthening and promoting the trading relationship between these two great countries and China.”
  
JD’s largest partners and shareholders include Tencent and Walmart, giving the company unparalleled strength across both retail and social media platforms.

Philip Dalidakis, Victorian Minister for Investment and Trade, said, "We’re excited to have such an important e-commerce company in JD.com opening its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne – this move is confirmation that we truly are Australia’s e-commerce capital. We’re already working closely with JD.com to connect them with businesses and opportunities here in Victoria and look forward to seeing the company go from strength to strength."

JD.com is open to brands, franchisees, retailers and traders looking to reach consumers in China.

Australian and New Zealand companies looking to sell their products through JD.com should contact [email protected].

About JD.com, Inc.
JD.com is both the largest e-commerce company in China, and the largest Chinese retailer, by revenue. The company strives to offer consumers the best online shopping experience. Through its user-friendly website, native mobile apps, and WeChat and Mobile QQ entry points, JD offers consumers a superior shopping experience. The company has the largest fulfillment infrastructure of any e-commerce company in China. As of September 30, 2017, JD.com operated 7 fulfillment centers and 405 warehouses covering 2,830 counties and districts across China, staffed by its own employees. JD.com is a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For more information, please contact:
Business Development
Patrick Nestel
[email protected]  

Media
Josh Gartner
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Ruiyu Li
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
