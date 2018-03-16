Log in
JDC GROUP AG
JDC Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/16/2018 | 12:00pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2018 / 11:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bachmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.52 EUR 852.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.5200 EUR 852.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Handelsplatz Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41249  16.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
