Jefferies Financial : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

Increases Share Buyback Authorization by Additional 25 Million Shares,

Having Repurchased over 24 Million Shares in the Second Quarter

Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25% to 12.5 Cents Per Share

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation, today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018. Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders was $726 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter, and $850 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for the first half of 2018. Second quarter pre-tax income, from continuing and discontinued operations, was $1.02 billion, which includes the pre-tax gain of $873 million recorded as a result of the June closing of the previously reported sale of 48% of National Beef, partially offset by a $158 million unrealized mark to market write-down on our investment in HRG Group during the second quarter.

Rich Handler and Brian Friedman, CEO and President, respectively, of Jefferies Financial Group, said: 'The second quarter witnessed several significant milestones for Jefferies Financial Group: we sold 48% of National Beef at an attractive valuation and triggered its deconsolidation; we agreed to sell our 75% interest in Garcadia, also at an attractive price; we changed our corporate name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.; and we repurchased a total of over 24 million of our outstanding shares (7%) at an average price of $24.17 per share, or a total of $582 million returned to shareholders in the second quarter.

'Our Board has authorized today the further repurchase of up to an additional 25 million shares, bringing our total authorization to 25.9 million shares. We may buy shares from time to time in the open market or otherwise. In addition, our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.125 per Jefferies common share, an increase of 25% from recent levels, payable on September 28, 2018 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on September 17, 2018.

Business Update

As previously reported, Jefferies Group LLC's second quarter results were strong, with total net revenues of $824 million. Net income of $99 million represented an annualized return on tangible equity of 10.8%1. Results for the quarter were led by Investment Banking, with net revenues of $507 million, up 42% compared to last year's second quarter. Investment Banking results reflect solid execution across the board in both merger and acquisition advisory and financing, and are the result of our continuing efforts to broaden and deepen our client coverage and product capabilities. Equities revenues for the quarter were $175 million, consistent with last year's second quarter. We believe we are well positioned for continued market share gains. Fixed income revenues were $121 million, light in comparison to last year; however, volumes picked up in April and May.

Berkadia's debt origination and investment sales divisions continue to build momentum. Berkadia originated $6 billion in new financing for clients in the second quarter, up 25% from its previous second quarter high of $4.8 billion in 2017. Investment sales volume was $2.3 billion during the quarter, a 14% increase over the same period in 2017. Berkadia's servicing portfolio is essentially flat compared to last year, weathering the ongoing wave of CMBS maturities. We recorded income from associated companies related to Berkadia of $25 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter, we also took steps to expand our asset management efforts, including the formation of a strategic relationship with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisors LLC. We invested $250 million in Weiss' strategy and will receive a profit share in the first year, and a revenue share thereafter. We are working with Weiss to assist in raising capital for new and developing strategies. In addition, we finalized an agreement with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC to merge the business of Folger Hill Asset Management with Schonfeld's fundamental equities business, under the Schonfeld brand. In connection with the merger, we have agreed to make an investment in the combined strategy and we'll own a revenue share in the management company.

As previously reported, we 'right-sized' our investment in National Beef with the closing of the sale of 48% of National Beef to Marfrig. We received about $1.1 billion in cash, including both sale proceeds and pre-closing distributions, and recorded a pre-tax gain of $873 million. We continue to share in the profits and cash generated by National Beef, based on the 31% we retain. Throughout the second quarter, demand for beef and cattle supply remained strong, supporting favorable margin conditions.

Vitesse Energy Finance acquired interests in additional non-operated Bakken flowing wells and development acreage in April 2018, more than doubling total production to 7800 boe/day as of June 30, 2018 and nearly doubling its Bakken development acreage to more than 40,000 net acres.

Our results for the quarter were partly offset by a $158 million mark-to-market reduction in the value of our HRG position. On July 13, 2018, HRG completed its previously announced merger with Spectrum Brands, completing HRG's transformation and converting our 23% interest in HRG to a 14% ownership of Spectrum Brands.

Idaho Timber continued to enjoy a combination of higher than average selling prices, increased volume and favorable supply prices, contributing $19 million to pre-tax income for the second quarter. During the quarter, we also made progress building value in the remainder of our merchant banking portfolio, as we moved Linkem and Golden Queen further down the path to profit and cash generation.

We continue to expect a third quarter closing of our sale of 100% of our interest in Garcadia.

1Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals Jefferies Group second quarter of 2018 annualized net income divided by Jefferies Group tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $3,656 million at March 31, 2018. Tangible equity at March 31, 2018, is equal to Jefferies Group equity of $5,555 million less Intangible assets, net and goodwill of $1,898 million.

SUMMARY FOR JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues $ 911,159 $ 856,861 $ 1,806,594 $ 2,163,387 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income (loss) related to associated companies $ 4,162 $ 32,153 $ 9,825 $ 501,721 Income (loss) related to associated companies 33,353 14,104 65,453 (114,470 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 37,515 46,257 75,278 387,251 Income tax provision (benefit) 9,598 26,185 (38,831 ) 117,428 Income from continuing operations 27,917 20,072 114,109 269,823 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision of $31,111, $24,435, $47,045 and $37,366 77,106 53,990 130,063 98,162 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision $229,553, $0, $229,553 and $0 643,921 - 643,921 - Net income 748,944 74,062 888,093 367,985 Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests (136 ) 1,446 1,208 1,969 Net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests (22,108 ) (16,300 ) (36,904 ) (28,322 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,171 ) (1,015 ) (2,343 ) (2,031 ) Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders $ 725,529 $ 58,193 $ 850,054 $ 339,601 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Income from continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ 0.73 Income from discontinued operations 0.15 0.10 0.26 0.19 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations 1.82 - 1.79 - Net income $ 2.05 $ 0.16 $ 2.36 $ 0.92 Number of shares in calculation 352,049 369,212 359,237 369,206 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Income from continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ 0.72 Income from discontinued operations 0.15 0.10 0.25 0.19 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations 1.80 - 1.77 - Net income $ 2.03 $ 0.16 $ 2.33 $ 0.91 Number of shares in calculation 356,075 371,552 362,685 375,684

A summary of results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 is as follows (in thousands):

Financial Services 2018 Jefferies

Group Other

Financial

Services Merchant

Banking

Portfolio Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Total Net revenues $ 823,742 $ 35,770 $ 48,653 $ 2,994 $ - $ 911,159 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 444,094 9,320 10,782 14,319 - 478,515 Cost of sales - - 90,690 - - 90,690 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 45,046 - - - - 45,046 Interest expense - 7,874 1,655 - 14,750 24,279 Depreciation and amortization 17,288 1,624 12,116 877 - 31,905 Selling, general and other expenses 192,276 15,297 20,992 7,997 - 236,562 Total expenses 698,704 34,115 136,235 23,193 14,750 906,997 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 125,038 1,655 (87,582 ) (20,199 ) (14,750 ) 4,162 Income related to associated companies - 11,657 21,696 - - 33,353 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 125,038 $ 13,312 $ (65,886 ) $ (20,199 ) $ (14,750 ) 37,515 Income tax provision from continuing operations 9,598 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 77,106 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 643,921 Net income $ 748,944

Financial Services 2017 Jefferies

Group Other

Financial

Services Merchant

Banking

Portfolio Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Total Net revenues $ 781,672 $ 45,054 $ 28,899 $ 1,236 $ - $ 856,861 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 450,522 8,893 10,459 11,013 - 480,887 Cost of sales - - 69,982 - - 69,982 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 44,435 - - - - 44,435 Interest expense - 4,691 6,155 - 14,734 25,580 Depreciation and amortization 15,348 2,472 7,571 867 - 26,258 Selling, general and other expenses 148,655 9,530 11,187 8,194 - 177,566 Total expenses 658,960 25,586 105,354 20,074 14,734 824,708 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 122,712 19,468 (76,455 ) (18,838 ) (14,734 ) 32,153 Income related to associated companies - 13,555 549 - - 14,104 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 122,712 $ 33,023 $ (75,906 ) $ (18,838 ) $ (14,734 ) 46,257 Income tax provision from continuing operations 26,185 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 53,990 Net income $ 74,062

A summary of results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 is as follows (in thousands):

Financial Services 2018 Jefferies

Group Other

Financial

Services Merchant

Banking

Portfolio Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Total Net revenues $ 1,644,661 $ 7,840 $ 148,032 $ 6,061 $ - $ 1,806,594 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 898,854 19,962 20,084 29,274 - 968,174 Cost of sales - - 172,625 - - 172,625 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 87,222 - - - - 87,222 Interest expense - 13,644 2,637 - 29,496 45,777 Depreciation and amortization 33,654 3,458 21,206 1,747 - 60,065 Selling, general and other expenses 374,163 38,073 34,485 16,185 - 462,906 Total expenses 1,393,893 75,137 251,037 47,206 29,496 1,796,769 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 250,768 (67,297 ) (103,005 ) (41,145 ) (29,496 ) 9,825 Income related to associated companies - 41,702 23,751 - - 65,453 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 250,768 $ (25,595 ) $ (79,254 ) $ (41,145 ) $ (29,496 ) 75,278 Income tax (benefit) from continuing operations (38,831 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 130,063 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 643,921 Net income $ 888,093

Financial Services 2017 Jefferies

Group Other

Financial

Services Merchant

Banking

Portfolio Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Total Net revenues $ 1,579,058 $ 86,542 $ 495,445 $ 2,342 $ - $ 2,163,387 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 911,194 17,176 22,325 24,207 - 974,902 Cost of sales - - 139,238 - - 139,238 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 90,293 - - - - 90,293 Interest expense - 8,864 12,822 - 29,464 51,150 Depreciation and amortization 30,949 5,191 15,495 1,734 - 53,369 Selling, general and other expenses 291,640 20,700 23,468 16,906 - 352,714 Total expenses 1,324,076 51,931 213,348 42,847 29,464 1,661,666 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income (loss) related to associated companies 254,982 34,611 282,097 (40,505 ) (29,464 ) 501,721 Income (loss) related to associated companies - (118,957 ) 4,487 - - (114,470 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 254,982 $ (84,346 ) $ 286,584 $ (40,505 ) $ (29,464 ) 387,251 Income tax provision from continuing operations 117,428 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 98,162 Net income $ 367,985

