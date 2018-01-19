Log in
JEOL LTD
JEOL : Announcement of Sponsorship："Gordon Research Conference： Three Dimensional Electron Microscopy"

01/19/2018

JEOL Ltd. (President Gon-emon Kurihara) is pleased to release the Announcement of Sponsorship：'Gordon Research Conference : Three Dimensional Electron Microscopy'（Chairman：John L. Rubinstein／The Hospital for Sick Children Tronto, Canada）at Salve Regina University (USA) from June 3, 2018, as a major contributor.

This international conference is regarded as the science conference with the longest history and highest prestige in the field of science. The conference is a solemn scientific conference that only part of global researchers engaged in three-dimensional structural analysis, using the cryo transmission electron microscope in the limelight as the Nobel Prize in chemistry 2017, can participate in.

For many years, we have continued to support this conference, from the start of the main conference in 1985.

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:14:04 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 613 M
Debt 2018 17 538 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 38,36
P/E ratio 2019 24,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 62 636 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Masashi Iwatsuki Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD-0.16%572
CANON INC1.29%52 122
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP1.08%21 899
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION3.26%9 913
XEROX CORP10.98%8 236
RICOH CO LTD-0.19%7 575
