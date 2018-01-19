JEOL Ltd. (President Gon-emon Kurihara) is pleased to release the Announcement of Sponsorship：'Gordon Research Conference : Three Dimensional Electron Microscopy'（Chairman：John L. Rubinstein／The Hospital for Sick Children Tronto, Canada）at Salve Regina University (USA) from June 3, 2018, as a major contributor.

This international conference is regarded as the science conference with the longest history and highest prestige in the field of science. The conference is a solemn scientific conference that only part of global researchers engaged in three-dimensional structural analysis, using the cryo transmission electron microscope in the limelight as the Nobel Prize in chemistry 2017, can participate in.

For many years, we have continued to support this conference, from the start of the main conference in 1985.

