Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  JEOL Ltd    6951   JP3735000006

JEOL LTD (6951)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JEOL : Degradation Study of Heat-Resistant PAI - Ⅱ -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:10am CEST

In the Application Note ER-150004, an evaluation of the thermal degradation of heat-resistant polyamide-imide (PAI) resin was described. The response to transient thermal loads was investigated by increasing the temperature of the resin in steps and taking measurements. This time, we introduce a study of the changes in the radical species during the thermal degradation process, using PAI with a different thermal response in the low temperature range.

The assessment was performed as follows:

  • Specimen: Commercial PAI (Heat resistance 250°C), 10 mm length of a cylindrical rod of diameter 3 mm
  • Instrument: JES-X320 + 400°C-VT (variable temperature device)
  • Measurement: After measuring the sample at room temperature, heating at 200 or 350°C was performed for 80 minutes and measurements were made. Then, the room temperature measurement was repeated.

The results are shown in Figures 1 and 2. As previously reported, PAI contains 2 species of radicals even at room temperature (-CO· and nitrogen-derived radicals). The -CO· radical increases when the material is heated.
The Mn marker seen in both figures was the same amount, but the intensity of the signal is smaller in Figure 2. This means that a larger amount of radicals were generated at 350°C. After heating to 200°C, the radical content returned to nearly the initial levels after cooling. After heating to 350°C, however, the radical content remained significantly higher than the initial levels, even after cooling. This reveals that heating PAI to 350°C causes new, relatively stable radicals to be generated.
The g-value for the main radicals was 2.004 (C-O·) both before heating and for the heating to 200°C. This changed to g = 2.003 (C·) as a result of heating to 350℃. The observed changes in the g-value indicate that the resin has been denatured.

As this shows, using ESR to assess the thermal degradation of resin from the perspective of radical generation can be expected to provide new information about the degradation mechanisms. The 400°C-VT can be effectively utilized to assess thermal degradation.

Please see the PDF file for the additional information.
Another window opens when you click.PDF 474.2KB

Disclaimer

Jeol Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 02:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JEOL LTD
04:10aJEOL : Degradation Study of Heat-Resistant PAI - Ⅱ -
PU
05/18JEOL : and Digital Surf partner to launch SMILE VIEW™ Map software
PU
05/03JEOL : Patent Issued for Reagent Vessel Housing Unit and Automatic Analysis Devi..
AQ
04/26JEOL : Patent Issued for Analysis Method for Obtaining XPS and AES and Elements ..
AQ
04/25GC-TOFMS APPLICATION : Thermal decomposition analysis of antioxidant additive by..
PU
04/24JEOL : Analysis of LIB cathodes by using MATPASS with ultra-fast MAS
PU
04/20GC-TOFMS APPLICATION : Fluorocarbon polymers analysis by TG-MS ーHigh m/z ..
PU
04/19JEOL : VPSEM Repair
AQ
04/13JEOL : Single-molecule atomic-resolution real-time TEM imaging
PU
04/11UPDATE : 59th Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference (ENC)
PU
More news
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3 268 M
Debt 2019 14 093 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 36,20
P/E ratio 2020 28,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart JEOL LTD
Duration : Period :
JEOL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 6951 | JP3735000006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JEOL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 880  JPY
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonemon Kurihara President & Representative Director
Hideyuki Nimura Director, Head-Finance & Information Technology
Masashi Iwatsuki Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Koichi Fukuyama Director, Head-Sales & Brand Communication
Toyohiko Tazawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEOL LTD91.55%1 079
CANON INC-10.10%45 967
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-8.52%19 988
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-22.75%7 442
XEROX CORP-2.33%7 251
RICOH CO LTD0.09%7 124
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.