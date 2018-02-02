Log in
Jernigan Capital : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) (the “Company”) announced today it will release financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors and other interested parties at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

The webcast may be accessed live by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at investors.jernigancapital.com. The conference call may also be accessed by telephone. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 877-407-0792 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 201-689-8263.

The replay of the call will be available at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 1, 2018 through 11:59 p.m., ET on Thursday, March 15, 2018. To access the replay, persons within the U.S. may dial 844-512-2921 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13675315. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. markets—from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage development—providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The ultimate occurrence of events and results referenced in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present intentions and expectations, but the events and results referenced in these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks facing our business, see the information under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and our other filings with the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2018
