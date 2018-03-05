Jernigan Capital, Inc. : Closes Initial Bridge Loan

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) [the “Company”] announced today that
it has closed its initial investment under its recently launched bridge
lending program. The investment was an $83.3 million investment in a
portfolio of five self-storage facilities in Miami developed by Miami
City Self-Storage (“MCSS”).
The investment consists of five separate first mortgage loans, each
having a term of five years with two separate one-year extension
options. The loans bear interest at fixed rates of between 6.5% and 6.9%
per annum, with two loans having additional paid-in-kind, or PIK,
interest of 3.0%. Each loan also provides for a profits interest to the
Company of 49.9% after certain preferential payments are made, and each
loan provides the Company with a right of first refusal to acquire the
underlying self-storage facilities upon sale. All five self-storage
facilities are managed by CubeSmart, and each facility is a state-of-the
art, all climate controlled, Generation V facility. Three facilities,
MCSS Brickell, MCSS Coconut Grove and MCSS West Doral, have been open
for business in excess of a year. MCSS Pembroke Pines and MCSS Doral are
expecting to open by the end of the first quarter.
“We are very pleased to have launched our self-storage bridge investment
program with a high profile refinancing. We believe this is the top
portfolio of Generation V self-storage properties in Miami, one of the
top self-storage markets in the United States,” stated John Good,
President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
“This transaction has provided a leading national self-storage developer
with reasonably priced, patient capital, while providing JCAP with a
value-additive investment in an outstanding Generation V portfolio of
newly-constructed properties, as well as a right of first refusal to
acquire those properties in the future. Our ability to partner with a
national developer in a bridge transaction that provides returns
commensurate with the high-yielding development investments we have made
throughout the current development cycle reflects the value that
sophisticated self-storage developers and owners place on the expertise,
patience and commitment that comes with a JCAP capital investment.”
MCSS Brickell is an approximately 75,000 net rentable square feet
Generation V facility located at 1103 SW 3rd Avenue in the
Brickell submarket of downtown Miami. This area is the financial center
of south Florida and one of the fastest growing areas in Miami. The
neighborhood is characterized by numerous upscale high-rise apartment
and condominium towers as well as office towers. Approximately 74% of
the population in the submarket rent their housing. The facility opened
on October 19, 2016 and is currently approximately 67% occupied.
MCSS Coconut Grove is an approximately 52,000 net rentable square feet
Generation V facility located at 2434 SW 28th Street in
Coconut Grove, a fast-growing affluent submarket located between
downtown Miami and Coral Gables, in close proximity to the University of
Miami. The submarket is the oldest continuously inhabited neighborhood
in Miami-Dade County and is home to numerous specialty retailers,
restaurants and marinas. Approximately 47% of the population in the
submarket rent their housing. The facility opened December 12, 2016 and
is approximately 68% occupied.
MCSS West Doral is an approximately 77,000 net rentable square feet
Generation V facility located at 590 NW 137th Avenue in the
West Doral submarket in Miami. The submarket is characterized by a
population with above-average household incomes living primarily in
smaller single-family homes. The submarket has very little self-storage.
The facility opened August 13, 2016 and is approximately 74% occupied.
MCSS Pembroke Pines is an approximately 85,000 net rentable square feet
Generation V facility located at 18460 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, a
densely populated community just southwest of Ft. Lauderdale. The
submarket is heavily populated with high-income, primarily single-family
residents, and has significantly below average square footage per
capital of self-storage. The facility is expected to open by end of the
first quarter 2018.
MCSS Doral is an approximately 77,000 net rentable square feet
Generation V facility located at 4001 NW 77th Avenue in the
Doral section of Miami, an area with above-average incomes growing at a
rate of almost 2.2% per year. The facility is in a highly visible
location at the heavily traveled intersection of 36th Street,
a primary east-west thoroughfare running from Doral to midtown Miami and
past the Miami International Airport, and the Palmetto Expressway, a
main north-south thoroughfare connecting with Interstate 75 north of
Doral. The facility is approximately 1.5 miles east of the Trump
National Resort at Doral and other golf communities. The facility is
also expected to open by the end of the first quarter 2018.
About Jernigan Capital, Inc.
Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate
investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to
private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities.
Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage
entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an
experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity,
dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder
value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100
U.S. markets—from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new
self-storage development—providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any
lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only
source of construction and development capital focused solely on the
self-storage sector.
About Miami City Self-Storage
MCSS is a joint venture between real estate industry veterans Jay
Massirman, Stephen Garchik, Steve McBride and consultant David Blum to
develop and asset manage urban infill self-storage facilities within
densely populated locations across the country. For more information,
visit www.mcssdev.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This
includes statements relating to our full-year and first quarter 2018
guidance, our ability to successfully source, structure, negotiate and
close investments in self-storage facilities, our ability to fund our
outstanding future investment commitments, our ability to successfully
implement our new bridge loan products and to own and manage our real
estate assets, the availability, terms and our rate of deployment of
equity capital and our ability to increase borrowing base of our credit
facility. The ultimate occurrence of events and results referenced in
these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These
forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present
intentions and expectations, but the events and results referenced in
these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place
undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For a discussion of
these and other risks facing our business, see the information under the
heading “Risk Factors” in the Company‘s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2016, and those set forth in the Company’s
other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
