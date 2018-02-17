JetBlue Airways : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Steven Priest and EVP, Commercial and Planning Marty St. George will
present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 21st
at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will
be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following
web address:
http://investor.jetblue.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar.aspx
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be
available at the website address above.
About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier
in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando,
and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to
101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of
1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180216005695/en/