JetBlue Airways : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] EVP, Chief Financial Officer Steven Priest and EVP, Commercial and Planning Marty St. George will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 21st at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on JetBlue's investor relations website at the following web address:

http://investor.jetblue.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/events-calendar.aspx

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at the website address above.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit jetblue.com.

