Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld    JLIF   GG00B4ZWPH08

JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD (JLIF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld : Investors think possible John Laing Infrastructure bid too low - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors owning around 10 percent of John Laing Infrastructure Fund think a possible cash buyout offer valuing the company at 1.41 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) is too low, according to a source familiar with the matter.

JLIF, one of Britain's biggest listed investors in public infrastructure projects, said earlier this month it was in talks with a consortium of funds, including Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, about the potential offer at 142.5 pence per share.

The offer includes a payment of a dividend of up to 3.57 pence per share to JLIF shareholders.

The concerned investors include the fund's second largest shareholder, Baillie Gifford, the source added.

Baillie Gifford has a 6.4 percent stake in JLIF, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Under British takeover rules, the consortium has until Aug. 13 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away.

JLIF's shares closed at 140.4 pence on Monday.

Sky News reported the news earlier on Monday.

($1 = 0.7611 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Adrian Croft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE
07:39pJOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Investors think possible John Laing Infrastr..
RE
07/25INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8 (OPD) John Laing Infrastructure Ltd
PR
07/19JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Form 8-3 - John Laing Infrastructure Ltd
AQ
07/18John Laing Infrastructure Limited
AQ
07/17JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Offer for John Laing
AQ
07/17JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Bidders in 1.5bn move on John Laing Infrastr..
AQ
07/16John Laing Infrastructure in talks with funds for possible $1.9 billion buyou..
RE
07/16JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Possible cash offer for JLIF Limited
PU
05/25JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Capital Markets Event
PU
05/18JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD : Trading Update Statement
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 144 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 51,6 M
Yield 2018 5,43%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 12,6x
Capitalization 1 821 M
Chart JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD
Duration : Period :
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ld Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,71 $
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander David MacLellan Chairman
Talmai Phillip Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
Guido van Berkel Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Foster Green Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LD14.12%1 821
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.12%7 196
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 246
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-1.83%3 635
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 081
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.52%1 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.