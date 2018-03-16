Log in
JOHN MENZIES PLC (MNZS)
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

03/16/2018 | 08:01am CET

John Menzies plc
(the “Company”)

Transaction in own securities

16 March 2018

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Ltd as part of its Share Repurchase Programme announced on 15 March 2018 (the “Programme”).

Date of purchase 15 March 2018
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased                  10,000
Average market price paid per Ordinary Share 667.50p
Highest price paid per Ordinary Share 670.00p
Lowest price paid per Ordinary Share 665.00p

The Company intends to hold these Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will hold 58,170 of its Ordinary Shares in Treasury and have 83,944,028 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 83,944,028 which may be used by the Company’s shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (i.e. the Market Abuse Regulation), the Schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. 

Enquiries

John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director                0131 225 8555

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:         John Menzies plc (ISIN CODE: GB0005790059)
Date of purchases:         15 March 2018
Investment firm:            Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 667.50 pence 10,000

Individual transactions:

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Transaction price
(per Ordinary Share)		 Time of transaction
5,000 670 pence  14:56:54
5,000 665 pence  16:08:02

© PRNewswire 2018
