JOHN WOOD GROUP
07/30 03:30:05 pm
664.6 GBp   +1.22%
John Wood : Wood secures new contract for planned polyolefin plant in Uzbekistan

0
07/30/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Surhan Gas Chemical Operating Company FC LLC (SGCOC) to provide a feasibility study for the exploitation of the 'Mustakillning 25 yilligi' (M25) field, which includes the construction of a new gas-to-chemical complex, in the Surkhandarya region of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The M25 natural gas reserves are estimated about 100 billion cubic metres.

The gas field will process 4.0 billion Nm3/y of raw natural gas, containing a high amount of sulphur and carbon dioxide. The raw natural gas will be treated in a gas processing plant (GPP) for purification, mainly to remove water and sour components to eventually produce a stream of treated natural gas. The treated natural gas will be partly used for direct sale on the domestic or export market and partly used for the production of polyolefins (polyethylene and polypropylene) in a dedicated Gas-to-Chemical Complex (GCC).

'

The oil and gas industry is one of the main drivers of the economy of Uzbekistan. We are pleased to be working with SGCOC on the implementation of this project, which will have a significant impact both on the development of the region where it is being pursued and on the entire gas chemical industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

'

Bob MacDonald, CEO, Specialist Technical Solutions, Wood

This contract supports Wood's strategic focus on expanding its activities in the region and strengthens its in-country experience in Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 292 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Debt 2018 1 490 M
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 37,36
P/E ratio 2019 19,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 5 641 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,90 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian D. Marchant Non-Executive Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy R. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
