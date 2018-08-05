Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : J&J Bets on Chinese Startup That Uses Llama DNA to Fight Cancer

08/05/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

By Preetika Rana

NANJING, China -- At a cancer conference in Chicago in June last year, a little-known Chinese startup stunned researchers with early results showing its experimental gene therapy was abating an aggressive form of blood cancer in patients back home.

Six months the later, the startup, Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., received $350 million from Johnson & Johnson for the global rights to co-develop and market the experimental treatment. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its testing on Americans, making it the first Chinese-developed gene therapy to receive such a signoff. The companies plan to kick off a U.S. trial later this month.

The collaboration between J&J and Legend shows how aggressively China is seeking to transform itself from a maker of cheap, copycat medicines into a producer of complex drugs -- aided by looser regulations and government policies to fast-track innovation.

Peter Lebowitz, who heads cancer research at J&J's drug arm, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said he was skeptical when he heard of Legend's Chicago presentation. "It might not be real," he recalled thinking.

A senior Janssen scientist who attended the presentation persuaded Frank Fan, Legend's chief scientific officer, to showcase results to Mr. Lebowitz. Dr. Fan visited J&J's Spring House, Pa., facility days later.

Janssen executives flew to Nanjing the following month. The 20-member-plus team outnumbered Legend's 19 employees at the time, Dr. Fan said. They spent two days poring over Legend's science and results, interviewing participating doctors and patients.

"Overall, it all checked out," Mr. Lebowitz said. We "became pretty convinced that this data was remarkable."

For J&J, the deal is a way into a lucrative field of gene therapy known as CAR-T, for chimeric antigen receptor T-cells.

CAR-T therapy involves extracting patients' disease-fighting white blood cells, genetically modifying them in lab to more vigorously attack the disease, then re-injecting them into their bodies.

U.S. scientists paved the way for the first such treatments -- by Novartis AG and Gilead Sciences Inc. -- to be approved last year. Those therapies treat aggressive forms of lymphoma and leukemia.

But it is in China that the most tests on patients are happening, according to a U.S. National Library of Medicine database. Chinese scientists have forged ahead in part because Beijing has made scientific innovation a national priority and singled out genetics-based therapies like CAR-T.

The field is so new that China didn't have rules for such experiments until a few months ago.

Legend needed permission only from local hospitals to start testing its experimental therapy on patients in 2015. In the U.S., FDA permission is needed before any experimental treatment can be tested on humans. While China's FDA recently introduced similar rules, companies continue to run experiments through hospitals, which have the authority to sign off on doctors' research on patients, alarming Western scientists who fear a botched test may set back the field.

"Clearly it gives them a competitive advance," said Carl June, a University of Pennsylvania immunologist whose research led to the development of Novartis's CAR-T treatment, Kymriah. He noted, however, that "early stage testing can be done with very little oversight."

Novartis is sponsoring a CAR-T trial at Penn that, like Legend, targets multiple myeloma patients on whom traditional therapies have failed.

Cambridge, Mass.-based BlueBird Bio Inc. and partner Celgene Corp. are also testing a multiple myeloma CAR-T candidate. The companies are ahead in testing their candidate in the U.S., meaning they could apply for regulatory approval there before Legend.

Legend's scientific breakthrough came in an unusual place: the DNA of an American llama. Dr. Fan knew from previous research that disease-fighting proteins, or antibodies, produced by the woolly mammal could be manipulated more easily than those produced by mice or humans.

He engineered them to latch onto two sites on a malignant protein found in multiple myeloma patients, increasing the odds that it would be destroyed. Then, he genetically modified patients' white blood cells so that they produce the re-engineered llama-based antibody. Once the cells are injected back into patients' bodies, the antibodies latch onto the malignant proteins and help diffuse them.

At a hospital in the city of Xi'an, where Dr. Fan once worked, many patients improved after signing up for Legend's research in late 2015. Among them is 55-year-old farmer Zhan Fengying, whose cancer had made her so weak that death seemed imminent before she enrolled in Legend's research in mid-2016. "My entire village was sure I was going to die. So was I," she said.

Legend's results haven't been peer reviewed. Data reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, show that 39 out of 57 multiple myeloma patients treated through September had no detectable trace of cancer in their bone marrow a median 7.6 months after receiving the therapy. At a follow-up measurement in February, it had taken a median 15 months before some patients' cancers progressed in that group, although most patients stayed in remission, the company said. Six other patients died because of what the company said were their diseases progressing.

Legend is a unit of GenScript Biotech Corp., a firm that designs artificial genes for drug companies. GenScript co-founder Frank Zhang created Legend in 2014 in an effort to advance cancer care after losing his father to the disease.

Mr. Zhang appointed Dr. Fan to pursue CAR-T research with a team of three scientists.

The team shared a lab and even a fridge with GenScript colleagues. "They would laugh at us saying we were wasting our time and burning their cash, " Dr. Fan said.

Since the Chicago conference, GenScript's stock has risen more than sevenfold. Legend plans to approach China's FDA as early as next year for permission to market what would be the nation's first CAR-T treatment.

Write to Preetika Rana at [email protected]

AMGEN13.85%128 153
