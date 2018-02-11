Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Johnson & Johnson : Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Johnson & Johnson - JNJ

02/11/2018 | 01:28am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) investors resulting from allegations that J&J may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2018, CNBC published an article stating that ''court proceedings could expose potentially damaging documents'' related to J&J's talc products, such as Johnson's Baby Powder. On this news, shares of J&J fell $7.29 per share or over 5% from its previous closing price to close at $130.39 per share on February 5, 2018.

Then, on February 7, 2018, during aftermarket hours, the Beasley Allen Law Firm issued a press release stating that ''[l]awsuits filed by ovarian cancer and mesothelioma victims are revealing never-before-seen documents from Johnson & Johnson and talc supplier, Imerys, that shed light on just how prevalent asbestos and heavy metals are in the talc used in Baby Powder.'' The release stated that ''[i]nternal Johnson & Johnson documents from 1972 note that asbestos was found in 100 percent of talc samples tested at the time, but this information was never released publicly.'' It further stated that J&J stopped funding a project designed to test talc samples for asbestos contamination once a majority of the sample batches were found to be positive for asbestos. On this news, shares of J&J fell during aftermarket hours.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by J&J investors. If you purchased shares of J&J at any time since February 6, 2013, please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/johnson-johnson/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group PC
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
[email protected]
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group PC


© Accesswire 2018
