JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/07/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, Sept. 6th, at the InterContinental, Boston, MA.  Jorge Mesquita, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Consumer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300693389.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson


© PRNewswire 2018
