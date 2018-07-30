Log in
JOINT CORP (JYNT)

JOINT CORP (JYNT)
07/30 09:45:36 pm
8.1900 USD   -0.12%
03:31pTHE JOINT CORP : . Discusses Q1 2018 Performance and Growth Drivers ..
AQ
07/26The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, to..
GL
06/21The Joint Corp. CFO to Depart in July
GL
Joint Corp : The Joint Corp. Discusses Q1 2018 Performance and Growth Drivers in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

0
07/30/2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source?, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Peter Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, according to the company's website (see here: www.thejoint.com). The video interview was recorded on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the LD Micro Invitational 2018 in Bel Air, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Update with The Joint Corp. -Chiropractic Care Provider Discusses Q1 2018 Performance and Growth Drivers

You can follow Stock News Now on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE, and STOCKTWITS

Please review important disclosures on our website at: http://stocknewsnow.com/legal.php#disclaimer

About The Joint Corp.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With over 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For more information about The Joint Corp., please visit: www.thejoint.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

StockNewsNow.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31,4 M
EBIT 2018 0,29 M
Net income 2018 -0,01 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,89
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 113 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Armenteros Vice President-Operations
Ronald V. DaVella Independent Director
James H. Amos Independent Director
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOINT CORP65.32%113
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)41.34%43 418
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-1.34%30 940
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS9.07%17 803
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.99%14 579
DAVITA-3.57%12 246
