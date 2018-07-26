The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 9, 2018, after the market close. President and CEO Peter Holt will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.



Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 765-507-2604 or 844-464-3931 and referencing code 2167969 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.thejoint.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056 and entering conference ID 2167969.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. A no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is an emerging growth company and key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Molly Hottle, The Joint Corp., [email protected]

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, [email protected]