The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 9, to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results

07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 9, 2018, after the market close. President and CEO Peter Holt will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 765-507-2604 or 844-464-3931 and referencing code 2167969 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.thejoint.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056 and entering conference ID 2167969.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. A no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With more than 400 clinics nationwide and nearly 5 million patient visits annually, The Joint is an emerging growth company and key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Molly Hottle, The Joint Corp., [email protected] 
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 31,4 M
EBIT 2018 0,29 M
Net income 2018 -0,01 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart JOINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Joint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter D. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Armenteros Vice President-Operations
Ronald V. DaVella Independent Director
Bret D. Sanders Independent Director
James H. Amos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOINT CORP63.51%108
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)34.48%37 780
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-4.40%30 806
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.63%18 817
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.31%14 318
DAVITA-3.83%12 227
