JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION (JFC)

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION (JFC)
Philippines' Jollibee raises stake in US-based Smashburger Master

02/13/2018 | 11:38am CET
FILE PHOTO: A member of a Jollibee crew packs a take away food for a customer inside a Jollibee franchise in BF Homes Paranaque, Metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp (>> Jollibee Foods Corporation) said it would pay $100 million for a 45 percent stake in Smashburger Master, making it the majority owner of the U.S. hamburger chain, as it steps up its global presence.

Jollibee currently owns a 40 percent stake in the Denver-based company through its Bee Good! Inc subsidiary.

"JFC will be able to participate in the very large mainstream American consumer market in addition to serving Filipino-Americans there," Jollibee said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Jollibee, with a market value of $5.7 billion, operates the largest food service network in the Philippines with 2,700 restaurant outlets, including its eponymous chain of fast-food stores with the ubiquitous smiling bee logo.

The share purchase, which still needs U.S. government approval, will increase Jollibee's global store network by 365 stores to 4,162 and expand its overseas presence to 21 countries from 16, Jollibee said.

Jollibee, which outsells McDonald's (>> McDonald's Corporation) and KFC (>> Yum Brands) restaurants in the Philippines, has been seeking a push into global markets to boost sales and profit.

In September, people familiar with the matter said Jollibee, popular in the Philippines for its sweet-style spaghetti and fried chicken, was considering bidding for Pret A Manger, a UK-based chain selling organic coffee and wholesome sandwiches to office workers.

($1 = 52.1380 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Karen Lema)

Financials ( PHP)
Sales 2017 129 B
EBIT 2017 7 526 M
Net income 2017 6 983 M
Finance 2017 4 280 M
Yield 2017 0,77%
P/E ratio 2017 44,15
P/E ratio 2018 38,44
EV / Sales 2017 2,34x
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capitalization 307 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 279  PHP
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Tanmantiong President, CEO & Executive Director
Caktiong Tan Chairman
Ysmael Villoso Baysa CFO, Compliance Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Chuan Hua Yang Vice President & Head-Research & Development
William Tan Untiong Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5 925
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.96%77 842
COMPASS GROUP PLC-5.84%33 274
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.87%26 600
SODEXO-12.24%18 550
DARDEN RESTAURANTS-4.88%11 639
