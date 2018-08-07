|
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/07/2018 | 04:55pm CEST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07.08.2018 / 16:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Morgan Stanley
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Morgan Stanley & co. International plc
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|5.40 %
|0.42 %
|5.82 %
|14,900,000
|Previous notification
|5.49 %
|0.42 %
|5.91 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000JST4000
|0
|804,102
|0.00 %
|5.40 %
|Total
|804,102
|5.40 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|62,788
|0.42 %
|
|
|Total
|62,788
|0.42 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.
|4.92 %
| %
|5.30 %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|FUNDLOGIC SAS
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke AG
|
|Siemensstraße 2
|
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
711813 07.08.2018
© EQS 2018
|
Sales 2018
|
736 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
67,0 M
|
Net income 2018
|
40,7 M
|
Debt 2018
|
97,0 M
|
Yield 2018
|
2,90%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
13,83
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
12,96
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,89x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,81x
|
Capitalization
|
559 M
|
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
8
|Average target price
|
47,8 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
27%