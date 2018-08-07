Log in
JOST WERKE AG
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/07/2018 | 04:55pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG
07.08.2018 / 16:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.40 % 0.42 % 5.82 % 14,900,000
Previous notification 5.49 % 0.42 % 5.91 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 0 804,102 0.00 % 5.40 %
Total 804,102 5.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 62,788 0.42 %
    Total 62,788 0.42 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. 4.92 % % 5.30 %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


07.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711813  07.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=711813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
