Joules : Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP & LTIP

Joules Group plc

Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP and LTIP

Joules Group plc ('Joules' or the 'Company') announces today that it has granted awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Joules 2016 Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP') and the Joules 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to the Directors as set out below.

Director Number of Ordinary Shares subject to DBP award Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP award Tom Joule 48,803 98,097 Colin Porter 50,260 101,025 Marc Dench 75,063 77,599

Each award under the DBP and LTIP has been granted in the form of an option with an exercise price per share of £0.01.

PDMR notification - Marc Dench 1. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her a) Name Marc Dench 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Joules Group plc b) LEI 213800BNGLSIPD111Y68 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc b) Identification code ISIN GB00BZ059357 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options d) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) granted: DBP: 75,063 LTIP: 77,599 Price(s): DBP: nil LTIP: nil e) Aggregated information: i. Aggregated volume ii. price Aggregate volume granted: 152,662 Price(s): nil f) Date of the transaction 2018-07-26 g) Place of the transaction

PDMR notification - Colin Porter 2. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her a) Name Colin Porter 4. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 5. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Joules Group plc b) LEI 213800BNGLSIPD111Y68 5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted h) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc i) Identification code ISIN GB00BZ059357 j) Nature of the transaction Grant of options k) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) granted: DBP: 50,260 LTIP: 101,025 Price(s): DBP: nil LTIP: nil l) Aggregated information: i. Aggregated volume ii. price Aggregate volume granted: 151,285 Price(s): nil m) Date of the transaction 2018-07-26 n) Place of the transaction

PDMR notification - Tom Joule 3. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her c) Name Tom Joule 6. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Brand Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Joules Group plc b) LEI 213800BNGLSIPD111Y68 6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted o) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc p) Identification code ISIN GB00BZ059357 q) Nature of the transaction Grant of options r) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) granted: DBP: 48,803 LTIP: 98,097 Price(s): DBP: nil LTIP: nil s) Aggregated information: i. Aggregated volume ii. price Aggregate volume granted: 146,900 Price(s): nil t) Date of the transaction 2018-07-26 u) Place of the transaction

