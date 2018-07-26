Log in
JOULES GROUP PLC (JOUL)

JOULES GROUP PLC (JOUL)
  Report  
07/26 05:35:13 pm
340 GBp   -0.44%
Joules : Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP & LTIP

07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Joules Group plc

Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP and LTIP

Joules Group plc ('Joules' or the 'Company') announces today that it has granted awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Joules 2016 Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP') and the Joules 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to the Directors as set out below.

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to DBP award

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP award

Tom Joule

48,803

98,097

Colin Porter

50,260

101,025

Marc Dench

75,063

77,599

Each award under the DBP and LTIP has been granted in the form of an option with an exercise price per share of £0.01.

PDMR notification - Marc Dench

1. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her

a) Name

Marc Dench

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CFO

b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Joules Group plc

b) LEI

213800BNGLSIPD111Y68

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc

b) Identification code

ISIN GB00BZ059357

c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume(s) granted:

DBP: 75,063

LTIP: 77,599

Price(s):

DBP: nil

LTIP: nil

e) Aggregated information:

i. Aggregated volume

ii. price

Aggregate volume granted: 152,662

Price(s): nil

f) Date of the transaction

2018-07-26

g) Place of the transaction

PDMR notification - Colin Porter

2. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her

a) Name

Colin Porter

4. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

CEO

b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

5. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Joules Group plc

b) LEI

213800BNGLSIPD111Y68

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

h) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc

i) Identification code

ISIN GB00BZ059357

j) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

k) Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume(s) granted:

DBP: 50,260

LTIP: 101,025

Price(s):

DBP: nil

LTIP: nil

l) Aggregated information:

i. Aggregated volume

ii. price

Aggregate volume granted: 151,285

Price(s): nil

m) Date of the transaction

2018-07-26

n) Place of the transaction

PDMR notification - Tom Joule

3. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her

c) Name

Tom Joule

6. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Brand Officer

b) Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Joules Group plc

b) LEI

213800BNGLSIPD111Y68

6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

o) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Joules Group plc

p) Identification code

ISIN GB00BZ059357

q) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

r) Price(s) and volume(s)

Volume(s) granted:

DBP: 48,803

LTIP: 98,097

Price(s):

DBP: nil

LTIP: nil

s) Aggregated information:

i. Aggregated volume

ii. price

Aggregate volume granted: 146,900

Price(s): nil

t) Date of the transaction

2018-07-26

u) Place of the transaction

Enquiries:

Joules Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1858 435 255

Colin Porter, CEO

Marc Dench, CFO

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Advisor and joint broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster

George Sellar

Liberum Capital Limited (joint broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

John Fishley

Joshua Hughes

Hudson Sandler (Public Relations)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Michael Sandler

Alex Brennan

Lucy Wollam

Disclaimer

Joules Group plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 209 M
EBIT 2019 14,7 M
Net income 2019 8,50 M
Debt 2019 1,40 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 35,67
P/E ratio 2020 32,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 298 M
Chart JOULES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Joules Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOULES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Nigel Porter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neil William McCausland Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Simon Dench Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tom Simon Lee Joule Director & Chief Brand Officer
David Anthony Stead Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOULES GROUP PLC22.84%393
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.92%178 743
VF CORPORATION24.86%36 085
THE SWATCH GROUP17.54%25 253
HENNES & MAURITZ-18.36%23 068
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.59.09%16 687
