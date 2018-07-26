Joules : Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP & LTIP
0
07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST
Joules Group plc
Grant of 2018 awards to Directors under DBP and LTIP
Joules Group plc ('Joules' or the 'Company') announces today that it has granted awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Joules 2016 Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP') and the Joules 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to the Directors as set out below.
Director
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to DBP award
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to LTIP award
Tom Joule
48,803
98,097
Colin Porter
50,260
101,025
Marc Dench
75,063
77,599
Each award under the DBP and LTIP has been granted in the form of an option with an exercise price per share of £0.01.
PDMR notification - Marc Dench
1. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her
a) Name
Marc Dench
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CFO
b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Joules Group plc
b) LEI
213800BNGLSIPD111Y68
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of JoulesGroup plc
b) Identification code
ISIN GB00BZ059357
c) Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
d) Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s) granted:
DBP: 75,063
LTIP: 77,599
Price(s):
DBP: nil
LTIP: nil
e) Aggregated information:
i. Aggregated volume
ii. price
Aggregate volume granted: 152,662
Price(s): nil
f) Date of the transaction
2018-07-26
g) Place of the transaction
PDMR notification - Colin Porter
2. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her
a) Name
Colin Porter
4. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
CEO
b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
5. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Joules Group plc
b) LEI
213800BNGLSIPD111Y68
5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
h) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of JoulesGroup plc
i) Identification code
ISIN GB00BZ059357
j) Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
k) Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s) granted:
DBP: 50,260
LTIP: 101,025
Price(s):
DBP: nil
LTIP: nil
l) Aggregated information:
i. Aggregated volume
ii. price
Aggregate volume granted: 151,285
Price(s): nil
m) Date of the transaction
2018-07-26
n) Place of the transaction
PDMR notification - Tom Joule
3. Details of the Restricted Person / person closely associated with him or her
c) Name
Tom Joule
6. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Chief Brand Officer
b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
7. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Joules Group plc
b) LEI
213800BNGLSIPD111Y68
6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
o) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of JoulesGroup plc
p) Identification code
ISIN GB00BZ059357
q) Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
r) Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s) granted:
DBP: 48,803
LTIP: 98,097
Price(s):
DBP: nil
LTIP: nil
s) Aggregated information:
i. Aggregated volume
ii. price
Aggregate volume granted: 146,900
Price(s): nil
t) Date of the transaction
2018-07-26
u) Place of the transaction
Enquiries:
Joules Group plc
Tel: +44 (0) 1858 435 255
Colin Porter, CEO
Marc Dench, CFO
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Advisor and joint broker)