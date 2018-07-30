Joyce Boutique : REEBOK AND VICTORIA BECKHAM CELEBRATE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH LAUNCH OF MERCH COLLECTION

Reebok and Victoria Beckham first announced their partnership in late 2017. Renowned for
designs that inspire confidence, power and strength, Beckham and Reebok share this
commitment with the brands' longstanding history of putting women first. Through their
partnership, Beckham shared that she and Reebok aim to give everyone the opportunity to
harness this confidence, power and strength by integrating unisex designs into the proposition.
Ahead of the first collection from Jul 2018, Victoria announced that she has created a set of
merch to showcase her love of the heritage of Reebok and the iconic 90s era that Shaq represents.
Victoria also shared that the first collection from the Reebok x Victoria Beckham partnership will
be introduced in Jul 2018. The aim of the collection is to create designs that speak to the needs
of the modern consumer, fusing fitness and fashion to create designs that everyone will love
and can feel confident wearing. The collection will fuse their combined passion and creativity
together to push new boundaries in sportswear design.
