JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (0647)

JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (0647)
News 
News Summary

Joyce Boutique : REEBOK AND VICTORIA BECKHAM CELEBRATE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH LAUNCH OF MERCH COLLECTION

07/30/2018

Reebok and Victoria Beckham first announced their partnership in late 2017. Renowned for

designs that inspire confidence, power and strength, Beckham and Reebok share this

commitment with the brands' longstanding history of putting women first. Through their

partnership, Beckham shared that she and Reebok aim to give everyone the opportunity to

harness this confidence, power and strength by integrating unisex designs into the proposition.

Ahead of the first collection from Jul 2018, Victoria announced that she has created a set of

merch to showcase her love of the heritage of Reebok and the iconic 90s era that Shaq represents.

Victoria also shared that the first collection from the Reebok x Victoria Beckham partnership will

be introduced in Jul 2018. The aim of the collection is to create designs that speak to the needs

of the modern consumer, fusing fitness and fashion to create designs that everyone will love

and can feel confident wearing. The collection will fuse their combined passion and creativity

together to push new boundaries in sportswear design.

Disclaimer

Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 07:56:04 UTC
Chart JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
