Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Investors still in love with growth stocks risk losing out on value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 06:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A long rally in technology stocks has left investors thirsting for more, but that could be a mistake as the strengthening U.S. economy points to better value in other stocks.

Heavyweights like Apple, Alphabet and Facebook have especially helped growth indexes in the past year rise more than value indexes, which right now are heavily weighted in financials.

Tech so far in 2018 is the best-performing sector too, leading the recovery from the market's steep selloff in early February, with the Nasdaq hitting record highs again in recent sessions.

That's reflected in the performance of major benchmarks for portfolio managers, including the Russell 1000 growth index <.RLG>, up 6.1 percent so far this year, compared with the Russell 1000 value index <.RLV>, down 0.5 percent since Dec. 31.

But some money managers are betting that trend may have gone on for too long. They argue that value stocks, which tend to have lower valuations, will look especially appealing relative to growth as the economy accelerates above its historic growth rates.

"That growth has continued for as long as it has and as lopsided as it is doesn't mean the world has changed. It means we're overdue for the pendulum to swing back to value," said David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors in New York.

Growth and value are two classic approaches to investing, with growth investors typically searching for companies that have higher profit growth and margins, while value investors look for stocks that seem undervalued.

A shift from growth to value could come slowly.

Based on Thomson Reuters Lipper data, so far in 2018, U.S. fund investors have been pulling more money out of value funds than growth.

CLS Investments Chief Investment Officer Rusty Vanneman, who has already shifted to favoring value over growth, said investors tend to chase performance, and "tech names have been the glamor names."

To be sure, many tech stocks do well when the economy improves, and every sector has stocks in both value and growth.

Katz thinks banks, energy and some stocks in health care, including Gilead Sciences, make good value buys right now.

Helping the argument for value, some strategists say, is a robust economic expansion in the United States. The economy is also being given additional fiscal stimulus through sweeping changes to the tax law approved by Congress late last year, including a reduction in the corporate tax rate.

Growth stocks mostly have outperformed value since the bull market began nine years ago and far outpaced them last year, when the S&P technology index <.SPLRCT> rose nearly 37 percent compared with the S&P 500's gain of 19.4 percent.

In 2017, the Russell growth index rose 28.4 percent versus a gain of 10.9 percent in Russell value.

"It's definitely more difficult to find the proper risk-reward ratio in growth right now," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio.

(GRAPHIC: Russell 1000 growth vs value since late 2007 - http://reut.rs/2Hy6X5v)

The price-to-earnings ratio for the Russell growth index last year hit its highest since 2002. The index is now trading at about 20 times forward earnings, down slightly from recent levels. The value index is trading at less than 15 times earnings, its lowest since 2016, according to Thomson Reuters DataStream data.

(GRAPHIC: Russell 1000 growth PE vs value PE - http://reut.rs/2p8TKJS)

"It's a valuation argument. Growth has done phenomenally and the valuations reflect that," said Ernesto Ramos, head of quantitative equity strategy at BMO Global Asset Management.

Multiples have risen "across the board," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. But, he said, "if everything is expensive, value offers a higher margin of safety."

Financials, which benefit from higher interest rates and would get a boost from reduced regulations that are expected under the Trump administration, have the biggest weighting in the Russell value index, accounting for about 28 percent of the index, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Technology as a sector has the biggest weighting in the Russell Growth 1000 index, accounting for roughly 39 percent.

JPMorgan Chase (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company), Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Bank of America and Wells Fargo represent the biggest weightings in the Russell 1000 value index, while Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet are the biggest weightings in Russell 1000 growth.

Besides telecommunications, financials have the lowest valuation of any S&P 500 sector, trading at about 13.9 times forward earnings compared with technology, which has among the highest, at 19.2 times forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data. The benchmark S&P 500 <.SPX> is trading at 17.3 times forward earnings.

With value, "you're basically trading tech exposure for financials exposure," Ramos said.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.79% 1148.89 Delayed Quote.9.06%
AMAZON.COM 0.18% 1591 Delayed Quote.36.04%
APPLE -0.85% 178.44 Delayed Quote.6.35%
BANK OF AMERICA -0.68% 32.14 Delayed Quote.11.25%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY -1.08% 310655.4 Delayed Quote.4.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.25% 73.6 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
FACEBOOK 1.27% 184.19 Delayed Quote.4.38%
GILEAD SCIENCES -0.76% 81.1 Delayed Quote.13.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.59% 93.85 Delayed Quote.10.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2749.48 Real-time Quote.4.09%
WELLS FARGO -1.62% 56.63 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
05:43aBARCLAYS : investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank
RE
03/14Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to 2.6 billion francs
RE
03/14Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - sources
RE
03/13LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Solomon sets out to prove bank's revenue engine can ..
RE
03/13JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
RE
03/13Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops
RE
03/13JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody -2-
DJ
03/13JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks ..
DJ
03/13LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation Transportation and I..
AQ
03/13NORFOLK SOUTHERN : to present at 2018 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Ind..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:24aAlleghany Annual Letter 2017 
03/14Financials fare worst today 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
03/13Chou America Mutual Funds' Annual Report 2017 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 499 M
Net income 2018 30 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,15
P/E ratio 2019 12,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 403 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | JPM | US46625H1005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.54%228 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.