JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards

Customers will also get 5% on Chase Pay® and grocery store purchases from April through June

Today Chase Freedom adds a new quarterly category – PayPal – and brings back customer favorites – Chase Pay and grocery stores –from April through June. This new category is the latest way that Chase and PayPal continue to utilize the two companies’ partnership to deliver new benefits to consumers.

“We keep adding ways to make Chase Freedom even more rewarding for our cardmembers,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “They can earn cash for every day expenses whether they pay with their phone, on the internet or in store with their familiar blue Chase Freedom card.”

From April through June, Chase Freedom customers will earn 5% cash back on up to $1500 in combined purchases in these categories:

PayPal - which can be used online, on mobile or in-app across more than 18 million large, mid-sized and small businesses around the world

Chase Pay using the app, online or in 3 rd party apps

party apps Grocery stores, including traditional brick-and-mortar food retailers and online delivery services

Chase Freedom customers can continue to experience the convenience of using their card for everyday purchases in two mobile wallets this quarter: Chase Pay is back for the second time this year and PayPal is a new mobile wallet category addition for this quarter, building on the existing Chase and PayPal relationship.

For more information on the participating merchants, click here. Customers can activate for the quarter beginning on March 15th.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006220/en/