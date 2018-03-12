Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 03/12 09:26:26 pm
117.6600 USD   -0.32%
09:59pJP MORGAN CHASE : Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% ..
BU
03/10Senate Bill Could Enhance Risk for Two Big Banks
AQ
03/09EDITORIAL : Private sector may transform health care
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards

03/12/2018 | 09:59pm CET

Customers will also get 5% on Chase Pay® and grocery store purchases from April through June

Today Chase Freedom adds a new quarterly category – PayPal – and brings back customer favorites – Chase Pay and grocery stores –from April through June. This new category is the latest way that Chase and PayPal continue to utilize the two companies’ partnership to deliver new benefits to consumers.

“We keep adding ways to make Chase Freedom even more rewarding for our cardmembers,” said BJ Mahoney, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “They can earn cash for every day expenses whether they pay with their phone, on the internet or in store with their familiar blue Chase Freedom card.”

From April through June, Chase Freedom customers will earn 5% cash back on up to $1500 in combined purchases in these categories:

  • PayPal - which can be used online, on mobile or in-app across more than 18 million large, mid-sized and small businesses around the world
  • Chase Pay using the app, online or in 3rd party apps
  • Grocery stores, including traditional brick-and-mortar food retailers and online delivery services

Chase Freedom customers can continue to experience the convenience of using their card for everyday purchases in two mobile wallets this quarter: Chase Pay is back for the second time this year and PayPal is a new mobile wallet category addition for this quarter, building on the existing Chase and PayPal relationship.

For more information on the participating merchants, click here. Customers can activate for the quarter beginning on March 15th.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 499 M
Net income 2018 30 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 13,36
P/E ratio 2019 12,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 410 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | JPM | US46625H1005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.38%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
WELLS FARGO-4.02%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.29%226 140
