JP Morgan Chase mpany : Due to JPMorgan Chase computer glitch, Cook County extends property tax deadline for online taxpayers

Due to a glitch in JPMorgan Chase’s online tax-payment system, the deadline will be extended to 11:59 p.m. on March 2 for anyone paying the first installment of their 2017 Cook County property tax online.

Property tax owners couldn’t make their property tax payments starting late this morning because of a problem with JPMorgan Chase’s online property tax payment system.

The bank is working around the clock and will restore service as soon as possible, and will announce that.

The bank apologizes for the inconvenience this has caused taxpayers.

