JP Morgan Chase mpany : Due to JPMorgan Chase computer glitch, Cook County extends property tax deadline for online taxpayers

JP Morgan Chase & Company

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
News 
News

JP Morgan Chase & Company : Due to JPMorgan Chase computer glitch, Cook County extends property tax deadline for online taxpayers

03/01/2018 | 01:29am CET

Due to a glitch in JPMorgan Chase’s online tax-payment system, the deadline will be extended to 11:59 p.m. on March 2 for anyone paying the first installment of their 2017 Cook County property tax online.

Property tax owners couldn’t make their property tax payments starting late this morning because of a problem with JPMorgan Chase’s online property tax payment system.

The bank is working around the clock and will restore service as soon as possible, and will announce that.

The bank apologizes for the inconvenience this has caused taxpayers.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 533 M
Net income 2018 29 798 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 13,42
P/E ratio 2019 12,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capitalization 407 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | JPM | US46625H1005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.52%407 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA13.06%365 466
BANK OF AMERICA7.35%332 588
WELLS FARGO-2.47%291 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.58%284 724
BANK OF CHINA LTD10.58%231 916
