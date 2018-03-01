JP Morgan Chase mpany : Due to JPMorgan Chase computer glitch, Cook County extends property tax deadline for online taxpayers

Due to a glitch in JPMorgan Chase’s online tax-payment system, the
deadline will be extended to 11:59 p.m. on March 2 for anyone paying the
first installment of their 2017 Cook County property tax online.
Property tax owners couldn’t make their property tax payments starting
late this morning because of a problem with JPMorgan Chase’s online
property tax payment system.
The bank is working around the clock and will restore service as soon as
possible, and will announce that.
The bank apologizes for the inconvenience this has caused taxpayers.
