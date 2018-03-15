Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend

03/15/2018

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series I, Q, U, Z and CC preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


03/13Chou America Mutual Funds' Annual Report 2017 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 499 M
Net income 2018 30 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,15
P/E ratio 2019 12,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 403 B
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.66%283 440
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.04%228 157
