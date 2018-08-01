Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
News

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

08/01/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/investor-relations under SEC & Other Filings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 916 M
Net income 2018 31 347 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 12,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 397 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.87%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.72%242 867
BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.82%192 164
