Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:27pm CET
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has made a strategic investment in Mosaic Smart Data, a company that has developed technology to help banks make their fixed-income sales and trading businesses more profitable.

The bank, whose fixed-income revenue slumped last year, has taken a minority stake in the London-based startup, the companies said in London on Wednesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mosaic will use the funding to double its headcount and expand its platform to cover additional asset classes for new and existing clients, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The investment comes after JPMorgan revealed in October that it had signed a multiyear deal to use Mosaic's technology globally.

Mosaic sells technology that collects and analyzes data from the fixed-income trading divisions of banks to help them make more informed decisions and secure more deals.

The platform helps visualize data and can be used traders to figure out which clients are more likely to be interested in a given deal. It can also be used by bank bosses to determine which trading desk or trader has been performing better.

The investment comes as financial institutions look to adopt more technology that can help them take advantage of the vast amounts of data they store.

Banks have also been looking for ways to deal with a liquidity crunch in fixed-income markets. Tougher post-financial crisis capital requirements have made it more expensive for them to act as market makers in some fixed-income assets, leading their fixed-income divisions to slump.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Anna Irrera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
03:27pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
RE
10:32aUnited States Steel Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09:14aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Five things to know about Hamilton County Schools' Futur..
AQ
06:15aTen years after JPMorgan/Bear Stearns deal banks may have already seen bigges..
RE
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and A..
BU
03/15ACS, Atlantia deal does not aim to break up Abertis assets
RE
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Hamilton County Schools, community partners launch massi..
AQ
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan to launch umbrella bond index covering all sect..
RE
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Panel Discusses Gender Balance in Workplace on Internati..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15VFH : My Optimism In Financials Continues 
03/15Alleghany Annual Letter 2017 
03/14Financials fare worst today 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 517 M
Net income 2018 30 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 399 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | JPM | US46625H1005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.33%283 440
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.04%228 157
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.