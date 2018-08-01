Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 08:17:32 pm
115.865 USD   +0.80%
01:49pJP MORGAN CHASE : Wells Fargo finds efficiency target elusive as rev..
RE
11:31aCHASE : Expands Cardless Access to 15,000 ATMs Nationwide
BU
10:17aDOW MOVERS : Cat, aapl
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JP Morgan Chase mpany : Wells Fargo finds efficiency target elusive as revenue slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Wells Fargo banking location in Pasadena

(Reuters) - With Wells Fargo & Co's revenue slumping and no clear end in sight for sales scandal-related costs, analysts have pushed back predictions for when the bank's closely watched efficiency ratio will return to pre-scandal levels.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank booked hundreds of millions of dollars in fresh customer remediation and rebate costs in the second quarter, fueling worries about lingering scandal-related fallout.

Wall Street has been pressuring Wells Fargo to deliver more revenue to the bottom line for over two years. That ramped up once the bank landed in regulatory and reputational trouble over sales practices, and management responded with hard cost-cutting goals.

But Wells Fargo has faced more challenges since, with businesses like mortgage lending shrinking and the Federal Reserve imposing an asset cap until the bank proves governance and controls have improved.

It is also no longer receiving revenue from some products it missold as recently as last year, like add-on insurance.

As a result, analysts say it may take until 2020 for Wells Fargo to get its efficiency ratio within the 55 percent to 59 percent range Chief Executive Tim Sloan has pledged to hit. It has not reported a ratio below 60 percent since September 2016.

That metric, which measures the cost of one dollar of revenue, was 66.7 percent at Wells Fargo during the first half of the year. By comparison, JPMorgan Chase & Co's efficiency ratio was 57.6 percent.

Two-thirds of the analysts who updated estimates since second-quarter results now see the ratio staying at or above 60 percent through 2019, according to Thomson Reuters data. Prior to earnings, the consensus for the ratio was 59.5 percent.

"It's dragging on longer that what people originally expected," said Edward Jones analyst Kyle Sanders, referencing costs associated with the bank's past wrongdoings.

Sanders did not change estimates much after the second-quarter report but said his models were more conservative than other research houses.

Wells Fargo was once the most valuable bank in the world by market value, as investors rewarded the company for its perceived profitability and growth potential.

But revelations about millions of customers getting locked into unnecessary products has forced investors to rethink how they value the stoc
k, which has lagged rivals since September 2016. (https://tmsnrt.rs/2M6C0rP

The bank pledged to shut 800 branches by 2020, and has cut 4,600 employees from its payroll since 2016. The efforts are part of Sloan's goal to slash $4 billion from annual expenses by next year.

While executives reiterated that pledge in recent weeks, they have declined to provide a near-term efficiency ratio target.

Management initially expected to approach 59 percent by the end of 2018, but said in April actions to comply with the Fed's consent order would delay progress.

Analysts say it could take more than a year to get there, given the business pressures and scandal costs.

"It's not an outrageous target," said Sanders, of Edward Jones. "They do have lot of levers to pull on in terms of squeezing costs out of the business."

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Imani Moise
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.80% 115.839 Delayed Quote.7.49%
WELLS FARGO 0.33% 57.455 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
01:49pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo finds efficiency target elusive as revenue s..
RE
11:31aCHASE : Expands Cardless Access to 15,000 ATMs Nationwide
BU
10:17aDOW MOVERS : Cat, aapl
AQ
08:23aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : BFA`s "Catalyst Fund" Initiative that Accelerates the Fu..
AQ
07/31JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financi..
BU
07/31JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : BFA's "Catalyst Fund" Initiative that Accelerates the Fu..
AQ
07/31HSBC : Hut gets funding
AQ
07/30Credit Suisse to shift 50 jobs to Madrid from London for Brexit - source
RE
07/29Aramco acquisition talks only with PIF, says SABIC CEO
AQ
07/29JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chismar, martin b.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:55aDGRO : So Far, So Good 
07/3014 Momentum/Value Stocks 
07/30BANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
07/30The Boyar Value Group's Q2 2018 Quarterly Letter 
07/26JPMorgan to liquidate BANK ONE Capital III 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 916 M
Net income 2018 31 347 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 12,54
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 397 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
BANK OF CHINA LTD-9.32%192 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.