Last Man Standing : James Dimon

By Emily Glazer

A decade after the financial crisis , The Wall Street Journal has checked in on dozens of the bankers, government officials, chief executives, hedge-fund managers and others who left a mark on that period to find out what they are doing now. Today, we spotlight JPMorgan Chase CEO James Dimon.

A decade after the financial crisis rattled Wall Street, James Dimon is about to be the last man standing.

The chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of two CEOs from the six largest U.S. financial institutions who has led his firm throughout the past 10 years. The other, Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is scheduled to retire Sept. 30.

It is the latest superlative for Mr. Dimon, whose bank has become the nation's largest by assets and market capitalization under his watch. Long one of the most-quoted figures in finance, he has emerged as an increasing presence on public-policy issues -- including a period in which his name was floated as a possible Democratic candidate for the presidency. He has said he would "love to have the job, but I'm not going to run."

For now, Mr. Dimon's firm and its rivals are enjoying "a golden age of banking," he said in June, as the economy expands and banks are able to grow again. JPMorgan is on track to report a record year: It notched a profit of $8.3 billion in the second quarter, with strength across its businesses. The bank's stock has tripled in the past 10 years, easily outpacing a roughly 65% rise in the KBW Nasdaq bank index.

Mr. Dimon served on President Trump's business advisory council until it disbanded in August 2017. He was named chairman in December 2016 of corporate lobbying group the Business Roundtable, where he continues to engage in policy debates on center stage in Washington, an area bankers used to avoid since, even years after the crisis, it was associated with regulatory scrutiny and settlements.

"The most pressing areas where government, business and other stakeholders can find common ground should include tax reform, infrastructure investment, education reform, more favorable trade agreements and a sensible immigration policy," he wrote in his annual letter to shareholders in April.

Some of those changes have been and could be beneficial to the bank, which has also partnered with Amazon.com Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on a new venture that aims to overhaul workers' health care.

Mr. Dimon, 62 years old, joined JPMorgan as president and chief operating officer in July 2004, following its merger with Bank One Corp. He became CEO in December 2005 and chairman a year later. Earlier, he held roles at financial firms including Citigroup Inc. and American Express Co.

Mr. Dimon doesn't fail to remind any audience that JPMorgan was asked by the government to buy Bear Stearns as the broker-dealer faced bankruptcy in March 2008. The deal closed, for $1.5 billion, about two months later. In September 2008, JPMorgan bought struggling Washington Mutual for $1.9 billion.

Those purchases would come back to haunt the bank, as it reached a $13 billion settlement with the Justice Department in 2013 for crisis-era problems, the vast majority relating to Bear Stearns and WaMu.

Mr. Dimon has said the bank wouldn't do the Bear Stearns deal again, but that buying WaMu might still make sense if the price tag were lower, given the legal uncertainty. That is among the legacies of the backlash to the crisis that developed in the following years.

"These are expensive lessons that I will not forget," Mr. Dimon wrote of the deals in his 2015 shareholder letter.

