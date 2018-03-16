Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

World stocks edge up, investors watchful as U.S. government turmoil tests nerves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 04:53pm CET
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets edged up on Friday but were poised for weekly losses while the dollar eased against the yen at the end of a week roiled by investor concerns over turmoil in the U.S. government and whether U.S. tariffs could provoke a trade war.

The MSCI All-Country World stock index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks 47 countries, gained 0.11 percent after three sessions of losses, but was set for a weekly fall of about 0.6 percent.

Market participants have been anxious this week over turmoil in the U.S. government and the specter of a global trade war, after U.S. President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, viewed as a free trade proponent, then sought to impose $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports.

Headlines on Thursday reinforced those concerns, with the Washington Post reporting Trump was committed to removing H.R. McMaster as national security advisor, and the New York Times saying that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed documents related to Trump's businesses.

Simmering tensions between Russia and Britain, and fears about creeping far-right influence in Italy's government, contributed to investor worries.

European shares found some support in dealmaking activity, with exchange operator NEX Group jumping nearly 33 percent after a takeover offer from U.S.-based peer CME Group.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.47 percent.

U.S. stocks opened higher on the back of technology and financial stocks, with JPMorgan (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) and Bank of America each up more than 0.85 percent and Adobe Systems rising more than 3 percent after the Photoshop maker topped analysts' profit and revenue estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 74.46 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,948.12, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 10.14 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,757.47 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 19.39 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,501.13.

Wall Street was nonetheless on track for losses on the week, with the benchmark S&P down more than 1.5 percent in the week through Thursday amid trade war fears, riding a four-session losing streak.

"The key here is whether the main battle ground of the trade war will reach IT digital products," said Hiroshi Watanabe, economist at Sony Financial Holding.

(Graphic: World stocks - http://reut.rs/2pgTjNA)

In currency markets, reports of the possible removal of McMaster weighed on the dollar, sending it to a more than one-week low against the safe-haven Japanese yen.

The yen strengthened 0.24 percent versus the greenback to 106.11 per dollar, while sterling <GBP=> was last trading at $1.3893, down 0.31 percent on the day.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, rose 0.23 percent, with the euro <EUR=> down 0.33 percent to $1.2263.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.8445 percent, from 2.824 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last fell 9/32 in price to yield 3.0746 percent, from 3.061 percent Thursday.

European bond trading was thin after the Eurex trading system was hit by technical issues.

(Graphic: Dollar index retreats - http://reut.rs/2FHjZ4c)

Oil prices were set to fall this week on concerns over rising supply from the United States.

U.S. crude <CLcv1> rose 0.07 percent to $61.23 per barrel and Brent <LCOcv1> was at $65.07, down 0.08 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nick Brown
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 2.96% 225.59 Delayed Quote.24.65%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.98% 32.41 Delayed Quote.8.88%
CME GROUP 0.36% 165.795 Delayed Quote.11.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.45% 24989.89 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7024.3169 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 7485.5692 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NEX GROUP PLC 32.59% 887 Delayed Quote.8.16%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.49% 90.14 End-of-day quote.-1.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
04:53pWorld stocks edge up, investors watchful as U.S. government turmoil tests ner..
RE
04:53pWorld stocks edge up, investors watchful as U.S. government turmoil tests ner..
RE
04:45pStocks edge up, investors watchful as U.S. govt turmoil tests nerves
RE
03:27pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup
RE
10:32aUnited States Steel Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
09:14aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Five things to know about Hamilton County Schools' Futur..
AQ
06:15aTen years after JPMorgan/Bear Stearns deal banks may have already seen bigges..
RE
03/15UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION : CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviat..
AQ
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and A..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15VFH : My Optimism In Financials Continues 
03/15Alleghany Annual Letter 2017 
03/14Financials fare worst today 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 45 517 M
Net income 2018 30 320 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,50x
Capitalization 399 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | JPM | US46625H1005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%403 356
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.87%352 844
BANK OF AMERICA8.88%331 486
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.08%287 742
WELLS FARGO-6.33%283 440
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.04%228 157
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.