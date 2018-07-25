Log in
JSL SA    JSLG3

JSL SA (JSLG3)
JSL : 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

07/25/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

2Q18 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

Mogi das Cruzes, July 25, 2018 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and OTC: JSLGY) announces the schedule of events related to the disclosure of its 2Q18 results.

2Q18 Earnings Release
Thursday, August 09, 2018
After market closing

Conference Call and Webcast (with Simultaneous Translation into English)Friday, August 10, 2018
10:00 a.m. (NY Time)
11:00 a.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers
Parties in Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 or +55 (11) 2820-4001 Parties in other countries: +1 (646) 828-8246
Access Code: JSL

Webcast Access: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website www.jsl.com.br/ir. The Conference Call will be live broadcast overplatform, remaining available after the event.

To access the earnings release schedule, click here.

Disclaimer

JSL SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 18:08:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 8 025 M
EBIT 2018 1 034 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Debt 2018 6 125 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,87
P/E ratio 2019 3,58
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 897 M
Chart JSL SA
Duration : Period :
JSL SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Antonio Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adalberto Calil Chairman
Denys Marc Ferrez Finance, Administrative & IR Officer
Alvaro Pereira Novis Independent Director
Fernando Antonio Simões Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JSL SA-46.30%240
UNION PACIFIC6.18%107 116
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY8.64%62 840
CSX CORPORATION25.70%60 357
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.75%46 052
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.70%27 608
