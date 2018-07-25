JSL : 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

2Q18 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE
Mogi das Cruzes, July 25, 2018 - JSL (B3: JSLG3 and OTC: JSLGY) announces the schedule of events related to the disclosure of its 2Q18 results.
2Q18 Earnings Release
Thursday, August 09, 2018
After market closing
Conference Call and Webcast (with Simultaneous Translation into English)Friday, August 10, 2018
10:00 a.m. (NY Time)
11:00 a.m. (São Paulo Time)
Dial-in Phone Numbers
Parties in Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 or +55 (11) 2820-4001 Parties in other countries: +1 (646) 828-8246
Access Code: JSL
Webcast Access: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading on the IR session of our website www.jsl.com.br/ir. The Conference Call will be live broadcast overplatform, remaining available after the event.
