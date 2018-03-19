Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Publication of the Annual Report 2017
03/19/2018 | 07:05am CET
Publication of the Annual Report 2017
Zurich, 19 March 2018 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the Annual Report 2017 (including the Remuneration Report) and the Corporate Sustainability Report 2017. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.
Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of 2017, assets under management amounted to CHF 388 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.
Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.
