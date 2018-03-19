Log in
Julius Bär Gruppe

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE (BAER)
News

Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Publication of the Annual Report 2017

03/19/2018

Publication of the Annual Report 2017

Zurich, 19 March 2018 - Julius Baer Group Ltd. today published the Annual Report 2017 (including the Remuneration Report) and the Corporate Sustainability Report 2017. The documents are available online at www.juliusbaer.com/reports.

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of 2017, assets under management amounted to CHF 388 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com




Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 3 633 M
EBIT 2018 1 104 M
Net income 2018 900 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,76%
P/E ratio 2018 14,92
P/E ratio 2019 13,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,54x
Capitalization 13 760 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Hodler Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Chairman
Nic Dreckmann Chief Operating Officer
Dieter A. Enkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Claire Giraut Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE3.15%14 409
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.74%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
