Julius Bär Gruppe

JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE (BAER)
News
Julius Baer increases stake in Kairos to 100%

01/09/2018 | 06:05pm CET

Julius Baer increases stake in Kairos to 100%

Julius Baer, the leading Swiss private banking group, has announced today the increase of its stake in Kairos Investment Management SpA (Kairos) to 100%. Paolo Basilico resumes the role of Chairman of Kairos, besides his position of CEO of the company.

Zurich, 9 January 2018 - Today, Julius Baer has announced the increase of its stake in Kairos to 100%. The Group initially purchased 19.9% of Kairos in 2013, followed by an increase to 80% in 2016. The consideration for the additional 20% stake is EUR 96 million, subject to closing adjustments.

Kairos delivered an excellent performance in 2017. Assets under management grew to EUR 11 billion, up from approximately EUR 4 billion when Julius Baer and Kairos started their strategic partnership in 2013.

Kairos represents Julius Baer's exclusive gateway to the attractive Italian domestic wealth management market. The company will continue to operate under its well-established name and identity, and its executive management will remain unchanged. Paolo Basilico, founding partner and CEO of Kairos, has been appointed as Chairman, a role he previously covered until April 2016. He remains CEO of the Company, leading a well-established team of investment professionals.

Bernhard Hodler, CEO of Julius Baer, commented: "Kairos has successfully and profitably expanded its excellent position in the Italian wealth management sector ever since our partnership commenced in 2013. We are pleased to be able to further solidify Kairos's status in the Julius Baer Group."

Paolo Basilico added: "We are very pleased with our development and growth over the last years as part of the Julius Baer Group. It confirms our ability to provide independent investment excellence to our clients and at the same time it is the result of our successful cooperation. We look very much forward to further deepening the partnership with Julius Baer."

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss private banking group, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients and a premium brand in global wealth management. At the end of October 2017, assets under management amounted to
CHF 393 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), comprising the 20 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer employs a staff of over 6,000, including close to 1,400 relationship managers, and is present in over 25 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in private banking.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

About Kairos

Founded in 1999, Kairos is an asset management and private banking firm. The Group employs 150 people, with over 11 billion euro of assets under management and has offices in Milan, Rome, Turin and in other major international financial markets.

Kairos Group has a well-established asset management activity, as the teams of fund managers invest not strictly accordingly to benchmarks and they are focused on performances and risk control. Moreover, the Group has a private banking business, which can count on Kairos expertise in investment management, on Julius Baer know-how and on the institutional research by other investment firms. In 2013 Kairos started a strategic partnership with Julius Baer, one of the main private banking groups in the world, which contributes to enhance at a European level the firm's business model as an investment boutique, with a value integrated offer for both private and institutional clients.




