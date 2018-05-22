Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Jumbo Interactive Ltd    JIN   AU000000JIN0

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD (JIN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jumbo Interactive : S708A Notice - cleansing notice employee options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 06:25am CEST

22 May 2018

TO: Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX")

SECTION 708A NOTICE

Jumbo Interactive Limited (Company) hereby provides Notice to the ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act) that the Company has issued an additional 50,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) on 21 May 2018, following exercise of options. The Shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the ASX (code: JIN).

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) and 708A(6) of the Corporations Act the Company states that:

  • 1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and

  • 2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e);

  • 3. as at the date of this Notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and with section

    674 of the Act;

4.

as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Jumbo Interactive Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 04:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
06:25aJUMBO INTERACTIVE : S708A Notice - cleansing notice employee options
PU
05/16JUMBO INTERACTIVE : S708A Notice - cleansing notice employee options
PU
05/10JUMBO INTERACTIVE : S708A - cleansing notice employee options
PU
04/24JUMBO INTERACTIVE : S708A Notice - cleansing notice employee options
PU
03/08JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Analysts' Briefing
PU
02/16JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year Results 31 December 2017
PU
02/16JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Dividend/Distribution - JIN
PU
01/08JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year December 2017 Trading Update - REVISED
PU
2017JUMBO INTERACTIVE : Half Year December 2017 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 39,5 M
EBIT 2018 13,7 M
Net income 2018 10,3 M
Finance 2018 53,4 M
Yield 2018 3,81%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,68x
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Duration : Period :
Jumbo Interactive Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | JIN | AU000000JIN0 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,30  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Veverka CEO, Executive Director & Head-Investor Relations
David Keith Barwick Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Board Chief Operating Officer
David Todd Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Robert Bergade Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LTD27.43%179
SANDS CHINA LTD.21.06%48 474
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.68%36 883
WYNN MACAU LTD24.79%19 231
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)5.75%15 336
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED19.79%13 613
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.