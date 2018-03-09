Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Jungheinrich AG    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG (JUN3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 02:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2018 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.576559 EUR 731531.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.576559 EUR 731531.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41065  09.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUNGHEINRICH AG
02:20pJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/20JUNGHEINRICH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
02/20JUNGHEINRICH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
01/18Daimler, Bosch hit by walkouts in sector-wide labour dispute
RE
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : quaterly earnings release
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017JUNGHEINRICH AG : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 680 M
EBIT 2018 285 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Finance 2018 131 M
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 19,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 1 787 M
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | JUN3 | DE0006219934 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,9 €
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Peddinghaus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Hues Head-Finance
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-6.82%2 201
VOLVO-2.23%39 039
MAN-1.36%17 151
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 806
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED6.59%3 291
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 676
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.