Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Juniper Networks    JNPR

JUNIPER NETWORKS (JNPR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Juniper : Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks' AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 04:01am CEST

AppFormix features such as real-time intelligent monitoring and the easy visualization of data, were crucial for the increased requirements of the new region of Fujitsu's K5 cloud platform

 

TOKYO, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Fujitsu Limited has deployed Juniper's cloud management platform AppFormix in Japan, as a key part of ensuring the operational efficiency of the new region of its widely adopted enterprise cloud platform Cloud Service K5.

Open, agile and legacy-compatible, Fujitsu's K5 is the world's largest open-source based platform and has seen strong adoption globally by organizations looking to drive digital business transformation, across the public, private and hybrid cloud.

However, the open-source software used previously for the management of the K5 platform did not provide Fujitsu with the automated real-time management and data visualization features it needed, which resulted in manual processes and increased OPEX.

As Fujitsu prepared for the launch of the new region of K5 which scales several times the previous version, they required a cloud operations management solution that could address these operational requirements, while also bringing significantly increased capabilities.

To combat these ongoing challenges, Juniper was selected to carefully develop and deploy AppFormix for Fujitsu's K5 platform to address these growing operational needs, offering simplified cloud operations management and performance optimization capabilities through big data analysis and machine learning.

In addition to significantly reducing operational burden and complexity, AppFormix's unique user-friendly GUI dashboard displaying real-time reporting and high level compatibility with OpenStack has also allowed Fujitsu to better plan resource consumption and capacity expansion, which is crucial in light of potential continued service expansions of the K5 platform in the future.

Supporting Quotes

"AppFormix is a crucial component of our K5 platform, especially for the understanding of real-time cloud usage status through its intelligent dashboards and  seamless integration with billing systems. We are excited to further develop our partnership with Juniper Networks, as we anticipate greater scope of applications for AppFormix going forward, particularly for advanced operations utilizing AI."

- Masahiro Ohta, SVP and Head of Cloud Service Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited

"AppFormix is delighted to be an integral part of Fujitsu's K5 Cloud Service platform, an exciting partnership in our challenge against complexity. We look forward to the continued advancement of AppFormix solutions in support of Fujitsu's operational needs going forward, especially for the potential global deployment of K5 as a continuation of our long-term, firm partnership."

- Sumeet Singh, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks simplifies the complexities of networking with products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:
Kenneth Chew
Juniper Networks
+65 9770 6615
[email protected]


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Juniper Networks via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUNIPER NETWORKS
04:01aJUNIPER : Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks' AppFormix for Cloud Operations Manag..
GL
04:00aJUNIPER : Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations..
AQ
05/14JUNIPER : Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferenc..
AQ
05/12GLOBAL CYBER SECURITY MARKET 2018 GR : Juniper Networks , Check Point Software T..
AQ
05/11Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor..
GL
05/11GLOBAL LAN AS A SERVICE MARKET BY CO : Global LAN as a Service Market Projected ..
AQ
05/10JUNIPER : to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud
AQ
05/08JUNIPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/03JUNIPER : Patent Issued for Confirming a Malware Infection on a Client Device Us..
AQ
05/02Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17HPE To Acquire Plexxi For Software-Defined Networking Tech 
05/11The Cybersecurity Industry Is Just Getting Started 
05/02Juniper Networks declares $0.18 dividend 
05/02PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (05/02/2018) 
05/01Juniper Networks (JNPR) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 770 M
EBIT 2018 857 M
Net income 2018 426 M
Finance 2018 1 411 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 21,57
P/E ratio 2019 17,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 9 329 M
Chart JUNIPER NETWORKS
Duration : Period :
Juniper Networks Technical Analysis Chart | JNPR | US48203R1041 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Ken Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Technology Officer & Chief Scientist
Robert Worrall Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS-6.25%9 329
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%2 139
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 344
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC-26.68%1 050
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-22.44%601
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%569
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.