JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Believes the Acquisition by Celgene Corporation May be Unfair to Shareholders

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie
Briscoe is investigating potential claims against the Board of
Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Juno”) (NASDAQ: JUNO) concerning
the acquisition by Celgene Corporation. Under the terms of the
agreement, Juno shareholders will only receive $87.00 per Juno share
owned. The consideration is significantly lower than at least one
analyst’s estimated value of $98.00.
If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about the
investigation or if you have information that you believe would be
helpful to our investigation of the fairness of the proposed
transaction, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via
email at [email protected]
or by calling (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.
The investigation centers on whether Juno’s Board of Directors is acting
in the shareholders’ best interests, whether the board considered
alternatives to the acquisition, and whether the board has employed an
adequate process to review and act on the proposed transaction. Notably,
at least one analyst with Yahoo! Finance believes the true inherent
value of Juno could be as high as $98.00 per share.
The
Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full service business litigation and
shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience
in complex litigation matters, including claims of investor and
stockholder fraud, shareholder derivative suits, and securities class
actions.
