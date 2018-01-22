Log in
JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC (JUNO)
JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Believes the Acquisition by Celgene Corporation May be Unfair to Shareholders

01/22/2018 | 07:54pm CET

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Juno”) (NASDAQ: JUNO) concerning the acquisition by Celgene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Juno shareholders will only receive $87.00 per Juno share owned. The consideration is significantly lower than at least one analyst’s estimated value of $98.00.

If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about the investigation or if you have information that you believe would be helpful to our investigation of the fairness of the proposed transaction, contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC via email at [email protected] or by calling (888) 809-2750. There is no cost or fee to you.

The investigation centers on whether Juno’s Board of Directors is acting in the shareholders’ best interests, whether the board considered alternatives to the acquisition, and whether the board has employed an adequate process to review and act on the proposed transaction. Notably, at least one analyst with Yahoo! Finance believes the true inherent value of Juno could be as high as $98.00 per share.

The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full service business litigation and shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience in complex litigation matters, including claims of investor and stockholder fraud, shareholder derivative suits, and securities class actions.


© Business Wire 2018
