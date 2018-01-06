Log in
JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC (JUNO)

JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC (JUNO)
JUNO THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. - JUNO

01/06/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: JUNO).

On June 14, 2017, a federal court refused to dismiss a securities fraud class action against Juno and certain of its executives, which was based on the Company’s failure to disclose material information regarding the true safety and efficacy of its leading immunotherapy drug candidate, JCAR015. Following patient deaths related to the drug’s FDA trial and a suspension of the trial by the FDA, the Company eventually withdrew the drug application in March 2017. Recently, on October 24, 2017, the court ordered that the class be certified, allowing the case to move forward to trial.

A shareholder derivative lawsuit was also recently filed against the Company’s current and former executives based on alleged breach of fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets, unjust enrichment, and other wrongful acts that caused a range of damages to the Company.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Juno’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Juno shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.