JUNO THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. - JUNO

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: JUNO).
On June 14, 2017, a federal court refused to dismiss a securities fraud
class action against Juno and certain of its executives, which was based
on the Company’s failure to disclose material information regarding the
true safety and efficacy of its leading immunotherapy drug candidate,
JCAR015. Following patient deaths related to the drug’s FDA trial and a
suspension of the trial by the FDA, the Company eventually withdrew the
drug application in March 2017. Recently, on October 24, 2017, the court
ordered that the class be certified, allowing the case to move forward
to trial.
A shareholder derivative lawsuit was also recently filed against the
Company’s current and former executives based on alleged breach of
fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets, unjust enrichment, and other
wrongful acts that caused a range of damages to the Company.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Juno’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Juno shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
