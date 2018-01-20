Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Juno Therapeutics Inc    JUNO

JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC (JUNO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

JUNO THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. - JUNO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: JUNO).

On June 14, 2017, a federal court refused to dismiss a securities fraud class action against Juno and certain of its executives, which was based on the Company’s failure to disclose material information regarding the true safety and efficacy of its leading immunotherapy drug candidate, JCAR015. Following patient deaths related to the drug’s FDA trial and a suspension of the trial by the FDA, the Company eventually withdrew the drug application in March 2017. Recently, on October 24, 2017, the court ordered that the class be certified, allowing the case to move forward to trial.

A shareholder derivative lawsuit was also recently filed against the Company’s current and former executives based on alleged breach of fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets, unjust enrichment, and other wrongful acts that caused a range of damages to the Company.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Juno’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Juno shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]).

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC
04:51a JUNO THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
01/19 JUNO THERAPEUTICS : Names Cindy Elkins as Chief Information Officer
01/18 CELGENE : rumoured to be revving up for Juno buyout
01/17 JUNO THERAPEUTICS : and Boeing climb while Goldman Sachs and GE drop
01/17 CELGENE : Juno Therapautics Pops on Word of Buyout by Celgene
01/17 JUNO THERAPEUTICS : up on Celgene takeout rumors
01/17 CELGENE : Conducts Deal Talks With Juno -- WSJ
01/16 CELGENE : in Talks to Buy Juno Therapeutics -- Update
01/16 CELGENE : in Talks to Buy Juno Therapeutics
01/08 JUNO THERAPEUTICS : Names Cindy Elkins as Chief Information Officer
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/19 ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 71 : Thoughts On A Juno Buyout, Outperformance Continues A..
01/19 JUNO THERAPEUTICS : What The Celgene Potential Acquisition Foretells
01/19 U.S. BIOTECH/PHARMA SECTOR DAILY OBS : Jan. 18, 2018
01/19 Iovance adds to rally, up 12%
01/19 BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS : CAR-T Play With Catalysts In 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 96,9 M
EBIT 2017 -306 M
Net income 2017 -413 M
Finance 2017 648 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 77,4x
EV / Sales 2018 113x
Capitalization 8 149 M
Chart JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Juno Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | JUNO | US48205A1097 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 61,8 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans E. Bishop President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard H. Pien Non-Executive Chairman
Steven D. Harr CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Hyam I. Levitsky Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Mark J. Gilbert Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNO THERAPEUTICS INC51.50%8 149
GILEAD SCIENCES14.10%106 002
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.50%39 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.76%39 754
GENMAB10.50%11 455
BLUEBIRD BIO INC2.25%8 346
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.