The Law Offices of Vincent Wong : Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Celgene Corp.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong are investigating the Board of Directors
of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) for possible breaches of
fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the
sale of the Company to Celgene Corporation (NASDAQGS: CELG). Under the
terms of the deal, Juno shareholders will receive $87 for each Juno
share they own.
The investigation concerns whether the Juno Board of Directors breached
their fiduciary duties to Juno stockholders by failing to adequately
shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether
Celgene Corporation is underpaying for Juno shares, thus unlawfully
harming Juno stockholders.
If you own common stock in Juno and wish to obtain additional
information, please contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected],
by telephone at 212.425.1140, or http://docs.wongesq.com/JUNO-Info-Request-Form-1792.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented
investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and
violations of shareholder rights.
not guarantee similar outcomes.
