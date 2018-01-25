The Law Offices of Vincent Wong : Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Celgene Corp.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong are investigating the Board of Directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Celgene Corporation (NASDAQGS: CELG). Under the terms of the deal, Juno shareholders will receive $87 for each Juno share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Juno Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties to Juno stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction and whether Celgene Corporation is underpaying for Juno shares, thus unlawfully harming Juno stockholders.

If you own common stock in Juno and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or http://docs.wongesq.com/JUNO-Info-Request-Form-1792.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006125/en/